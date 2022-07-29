Palmeiras enrolls Endrick in Libertadores; Tabata is for later

Palmeiras announced this Friday the three possible exchanges in the Libertadores quarterfinals list, among them the inclusion of Endrick, who recently had his professional contract published in the IDB. In addition to the 16-year-old, Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López were registered by the club in this knockout stage of the tournament.

GALLERY

> Check out the Palmeiras audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

With this, the inscription of Bruno Tabata, whose hiring has been negotiated by Verdão with Sporting de Portugal, is ruled out. In order for the reinforcement to be added to the list, all procedures would have to be closed this Friday for the name to appear in the CBF IDB. Therefore, the arrival of the player will be left for later and who knows, he will be registered in a possible semifinal, when three more changes in the list will be allowed by CONMEBOL.

In this way, Palmeiras defined the three exchanges allowed in the original list of entries for the Libertadores quarter-final dispute. Merentiel, López and Endrick, who is now part of the alviverde under-20 squad, take the place of, respectively, Daniel (shirt 9), Serafim (shirt 18) and Deyverson (shirt 16).

Endrick’s registration was possible, as his professional contract was published in the CBF’s BID last Thursday, which gives him playing conditions, as he also recently turned 16 and can play for the main team in the competitions disputed by club. It turns out that he is injured and should take a few weeks to be available to the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, gringo reinforcements were already marked cards for this update to the Verdão list. Merentiel and López have been with the club for some time, but were only able to debut in the last week, after appearing in the IDB due to the reopening of the transfer window. They are the only Alviverde signings so far.