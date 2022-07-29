Palmeiras have a decisive day if they want to count on Bruno Tabata in the Libertadores quarterfinals

Palmeiras still haven’t signed Bruno Tabata, from Sporting de Portugal. The parties differ on amounts and payment methods, but none of them considers the negotiation closed. The problem is that the more time passes, the less likely the player is to play in the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Verdão’s intention is to close the deal for five million euros (R$ 26.4 million), the amount initially requested by the Portuguese. The differences begin with the fact that the European leaders also ask for a bonus clause for goals achieved by the athlete. Something that would be beyond the five million euros requested.

But the obstacle does not stop there. The payment method suggested by Alviverde does not please Sporting, who do not want to receive the amount in installments. The situation in this way would depend on a new formal proposal from Palmeiras, which as far as the LANCE! had not yet been delivered to the club in Portugal.

With no agreement so far, Verdão enters Friday as the decisive day of the negotiation if it wants to make it in time to register Bruno Tabata in the quarterfinals of Libertadores to face Atlético-MG. Although they claim to be in no hurry, the Palmeirense board knows that a reinforcement in this knockout phase would be important.

However, due to the deadlines and bureaucratic obstacles to be met in a transfer like this, the club would hardly be able to put the player in a position to be registered in the continental competition. In addition to reaching an agreement with Sporting, which seems far from being resolved this Friday, Alviverde would need to regularize the situation of the attacking midfielder with the CBF.

It would be necessary for all Tabata’s documentation, including Sporting’s release, to be in Palmeiras’ hands this Friday, to be able to enter the CBF with a request for registration at the BID, in order for the athlete’s name to appear there on the same day, since that the system does not work on Saturdays and Sundays, and the deadline for making changes to the Libertadores list is this Saturday, July 30th.

The impossibility of hiring Tabata for the quarterfinals of Libertadores will not make Verdão give up the negotiations. The player was prospected by the performance analysis and has the endorsement of Abel Ferreira, so he remains in the club’s plans for the course of the season, which has the Brazilian dispute and a possible Liberta semifinal if the alviverde team manages to eliminate Atlético-MG. MG