Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) confirms gas discovery in Colombia

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) confirmed the discovery of natural gas accumulation in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well, drilled in deep waters off Colombia, 32 kilometers off the coast and 76 kilometers from the city of Santa Marta, in a water depth of approximately 830 meters, the state-owned company said in a statement to the market this Friday (29).

The Uchuva-1 well was drilled in the Tayrona Block, with Petrobras as operator (44.44% stake), in partnership with Ecopetrol, with a 55.56% stake.

According to a statement, the discovery is the result of the consortium’s actions to enhance the use of data through the application of new technological solutions in geology and geophysics, added to the expertise in operations.

in deep water.

The Tayrona Block is included in Petrobras’ portfolio for active portfolio management and the opening of this new frontier is in line with the company’s strategic pillar of maximizing its value with a focus on exploration of deep and ultra-deep water assets.

“The result achieved increases the prospects for the development of a new exploration and production frontier in Colombia,” reads the statement.

Finally, the oil company says that the consortium will continue activities in the Tayrona Block, aiming to assess the dimensions of the new gas accumulation.

