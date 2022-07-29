Piquerez’s businessman ‘talks too much’, delivers backstage and leaves Palmeiras fans apprehensive: “Yes, our team is…”

Palmeiras have a great squad, capable of going head-to-head with any opponent. This season, Abel Ferreira’s team looks even better, more prepared and with confidence up there. He was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil in very controversial moves, which greatly harmed the Club. On the other hand, he is still leader of the Brasileirão and very well in Libertadores.

Many players have grown in income in recent months, as in the case of the left-back Joaquin Piquerez. The athlete has been scouted by several European teams and the direction of Palmeiras is already aware of all this greed. In an interview with the journalist André Hernanthe Uruguayan businessman, Marco Vanzini , revealed about the work done to place it on the Old Continent.

“Yes, our team (group of Piquerez managers) is working hard for Piquerez in Europe, there are 2 or 3 clubs in France and 2 in Germany interested in the player… But it is very difficult for Palmeiras to release Piquerez now”, said the agent.

Verdão has the full-back until the end of this season. If any proposal appears in the next few days, its future will be discussed, but the only chance for the deal to happen at that moment is is if the offer presented is very good financially for Palmeiras.

Abel Ferreira does not want to lose any more important players, even more so after the sale of Veron to Porto. The coach did not like the transfer and made it very clear internally, despite understanding the whole scenario of the negotiation and not intruding on the decisions of President Leila.