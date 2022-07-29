“Played with a full belly”; Vítor Pereira ‘loses his hand’ and exposes the reason for the defeat of Corinthians

During the night of last Wednesday (27), Corinthians opened its participation in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil with a hard defeat to Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly, by 2 to 0. been a thorn in the side of the alvinegra team recently, he was praised by the Corinthians coach, Vítor Pereira. The Portuguese, on the other hand, did not spare criticism towards his own cast.

At the press conference after the match, the Lusitanian was sincere when analyzing Timão’s match. “The explanation of this game is very simple: I saw a team fighting in all the duels, playing with the knife in their mouths and dividing all the moves; and my team did not. The victory against Atlético-MG made us sick, because today we played with a full belly”, said Vítor Pereira, pointing out the “lack of will” of the white-and-white players.

“We didn’t fight for every ball, we were always late, they were always faster. Now we need the determination they had here: knife in mouth, being aggressive, playing hungry. It’s the only way to turn around this result”, said the coach. In the next match, in addition to the more than two goals difference, Corinthians still need to break a taboo: they never beat Atlético-GO in Itaquera.

“This game has to serve as a lesson. We can’t start like this. If we play a first half like we played today, there’s no chance. We have to win duels, dispute every move, be stronger, faster, we have to go all out. Today we weren’t like that, we played with an opponent who played like that, and the defeat was fair”, reinforced Vítor Pereira. Before the return, Corinthians will still face Botafogo, Flamengo (twice, for Libertadores), Avaí and Palmeiras.