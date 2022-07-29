Problems with blue light exposure increase with age, study finds

The harmful effects of daily exposure to blue light worsen as a person ages, according to a team of US researchers. This type of light is produced by different electronic devices such as phones, computers and tablets. And for now the harmful effect has been confirmed only in flies, as more studies are still needed to define the risks in humans.

Published in scientific journal Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Aging, the study on the risks of blue light to the organism were led by scientists from Oregon State University, in the United States. In the experiment, the team used flies of the species Drosophila melanogaster.

Study points out that blue light can be harmful to the body and the effects worsen with age (Imaem: Akshar Dave/Unsplash)

It is worth explaining that this fly is considered a very common animal model in the scientific world, as it shares eye mechanisms similar to those of humans.

Experiment with blue light and flies

The researchers’ idea was to look at the survival rate and health of flies, which were initially kept in the dark. They were then moved, at different ages, to an environment of constant blue light. The transitions from dark to light occurred at two, 20, 40 and 60 days.

During this process, the team evaluated the effects of blue light on the mitochondria of fly cells. It should be noted that mitochondria act as a cell’s “power plant”, generating adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — a source of chemical energy.

“The novel aspect of this study is to show that chronic exposure to blue light can impair energy production pathways, even in cells that are not specialized in detecting light,” says Jaga Giebultowicz, one of the study’s authors in a statement.

After the experiment, “we determined that specific reactions in mitochondria were drastically reduced by blue light, while other reactions were decreased by age independent of blue light. You can think of it as exposure to blue light adding an impact to injury in aged flies,” adds Giebulowicz.

More studies are needed

“There are growing concerns that prolonged exposure to artificial light, especially blue-enriched LED light, could be harmful to human health. While the full effects of lifetime blue light exposure are not yet known in humans, the accelerated aging observed in short-lived model organisms should alert us to the potential for cellular damage by this stressor. Now, more studies are needed.

Source: NPJ Agin and Oregon State University