Protesters interrupt Pope Francis’ Mass in Canada

Participants in the act called for the pontiff to repeal 15th-century decrees that support the seizure of indigenous lands.

Protesters, including indigenous people, interrupted a mass celebrated by Pope Francis, in Quebec (Canada), this Thursday (28.Jul.2022). They raised a banner in front of the altar where the pontiff was asking for the end of the “doctrine”. The protesters were escorted out of the church, where they again displayed the poster.

The request is for the end of 15th century decrees that liberate the taking of indigenous lands. Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday (July 24) and will return to Rome (Italy) on July 30. The Vatican called the trip “Pilgrimage of Penance”.

“RESCIND THE DOCTRINE” As the procession came to an end for the Holy Mass at Sainte Anne de Beaupré, individuals held up a banner in front of the pulpit for all to see. pic.twitter.com/MtKH6jRwCV — Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) July 28, 2022

THE “doctrine” The writing on the banner refers to a 15th century set of guidelines that authorized the taking of indigenous lands by colonists and that peoples were obliged to accept indoctrination to Christianity. Despite being a demand for years from Canadian communities, the doctrine was never formally overturned.

The protest came days after the pontiff apologized to indigenous people in Canada for abuse in Catholic schools. “Forgive me. In particular, because of the way in which members of the church and religious communities collaborated with the cultural destruction promoted by governments”, he said on Monday (July 25).

POPE IN CANADA

In 2021, the Penelakut tribe discovered the graves of hundreds of indigenous children buried in the grounds of a former residential school. The educational institutions were funded by the Canadian government and most administered by the Catholic Church.

A 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada showed that around 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families and sent to Catholic schools. The document also estimated that at least 6,000 died in institutions.

At the time, the Commission recommended that the Pope officially apologize to the indigenous communities of Canada. Only after the tombs were found did the Vatican begin to move to fulfill the request.

Francis apologized for the first time in April. He told indigenous leaders that the Vatican felt “sadness and shame“by actions”deplorable” of Catholic ministers in schools.