Qualcomm renews agreement with Samsung and confirms that Galaxy S23 will not come with Exynos chipset

Qualcomm global chief executive Cristiano Amon said the renewal of the deal with Samsung validates Snapdragon as the best platform for premium Android phones. In addition to smartphones, the business also includes PCs, tablets, virtual reality and more.

The agreement will last until 2030 and also includes devices with 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity, in addition to future 6G equipment and standards. Amon says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was in 75% of phones before the deal, but that it will now dominate the Galaxy S23 and other Samsung devices.

One of the possible reasons for using only Snapdragon platforms in the Samsung Galaxy S23 line is the unsatisfactory performance of the not yet announced Exynos modem against the Snapdragon X70, already announced by Qualcomm and which should be integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In addition, the Exynos 2200 chipset received several criticisms for its performance.

Qualcomm’s modem will be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process and will offer efficient power consumption as well as superior 5G connectivity and interference filters.

In day august 10Samsung will present the Unpacked event and make the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 official.