R$ 28 MI enter the scene, Jorge Jesus ‘attacks’ and takes Santos’ darling defender to Turkey

After the 0-0 draw against Fortaleza, away from home, last Sunday (24), Santos ended the first round of the Brazilian Championship “parked” in 9th place, with 26 points in 19 rounds. Now, Peixe returns to enter the field next Monday (1), when he receives Fluminense at Vila Belmiro.

In addition to the attempt to hire full-backs and midfielders, which have been debated in recent weeks, the Santos fan was caught with the news involving the negotiation of a “darling” in Peixe. It is defender Luan Peres, who currently defends Olympique de Marseille, from France, but must leave the club after the departure of coach Jorge Sampaoli, who took him and with whom he worked at Santos.

That’s because Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, commanded by coach Jorge Jesus, announced that they have an agreement to hire the Brazilian defender. At 28 years old, Luan is due to arrive in Istanbul this Thursday to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract. The French press reports that the deal was closed for around 5 million euros, R$ 26.4 million, a “lesser” sum than the sale of Santos.

The defender, who played part of the season as a left-back at Marseille, started the team and had arrived for 4.5 million euros, R$ 28 million at the time when Peixe traded him. With that, Luan is the fifth Brazilian hired by the Jesus team, which has also managed to bring together midfielder Willian Arão, striker João Pedro, midfielder Lincoln and defender Gustavo Henrique.