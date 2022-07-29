Return of Ben Affleck as Batman revives theories about the continuation of the SnyderVerse

Since the debut of Snydercut in ‘Justice League‘, the fans of A.D have been betting on the campaign #RestoreTheSnyderVersein the hope that the Warner Bros. give continuity to the universe built by the director Zack Snyder.

However, during the last San Diego Comic-Conthe comic artist Jim Leeresponsible for several collaborations with the A.Dstated that the studio has no plans to hear from fans.

Furthermore, the absence of an announcement about the return of Henry Cavill how Superman accentuated the public’s dismay.

Even so, after Jason Momoa announced that Ben Affleck will return as Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘, theories about the continuation of the SnyderVerse are more alive than ever.

Check out the reactions:

I won’t be able to sleep today.

That’s an excellent sign for the SnyderVerse#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/NRDKFxI59O — Myssie (@_Myssie) July 29, 2022

Enjoy watching:

May this be a good thing for the Snyderverse! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/TRsJfcB6ti — Snyderizacao 🇺🇸 (@snyderizacao) July 28, 2022

No wonder everyone likes the SnyderVerse more than the failure that this new DCEU is. It’s time to change.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie https://t.co/mt1BFJl7E3 — Space Jeep 🎃 (@EspacialJipeiro) July 29, 2022

“Jim Leea week ago: ‘There are no plans for the SnyderVerse move on’. Ben Affleck:

Jim Lee, one week ago: “There are no plans for the Snyderverse moving forward.” Ben Affleck:

pic.twitter.com/L78JO9Q3LL — Raised A Geek (@raisedageek) July 29, 2022

“Ben Affleck coming back like Batman in ‘The Flash’ and now in ‘Aquaman 2‘… There are rumors that Henry Cavill was going to show up at SDCC for something related to Superman, but it wasn’t because he got Covid… It will be a restoration of the SnyderVerse?”

Ben Affleck coming back as Batman in The Flash and now Aquaman 2… Rumor that Henry Cavill was going to show up at SDCC for something Superman related but got Covid… Snyderverse restoring? 👀#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/JgJrepoQH9 — SuperTuberEddie (@SuperTuberEddie) July 29, 2022

Ironically, another user wrote:

“Ben Affleck doesn’t want to play Batman. Be sympathetic to him. Don’t mistreat him. Go straight on. SnyderVerse is dead. Oh, bro.”

Ben Affleck doesn’t want to play Batman

Be supportive to him

don’t harrass him

move on

Snyderverse dead

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

oh man — Arfin#RebelMooniscoming (@qamararfin) July 29, 2022

“The continuation of SnyderVerse… Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa take a picture on Instagram practically confirming his role as Batman in ‘Aquaman 2‘.”

The continuation of Snyderverse… Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa take Instragram photo almost confirming his role as Batman in Aquaman 2. whatever. pic.twitter.com/15yIy4vlRj — Kurt Arthur (@KurtArthur12) July 29, 2022

Earlier this week, a fan-made trailer was even released to bolster the campaign.

Bringing together animations inspired by the storyboards of Zack Snyderthe preview titled ‘Justice League 2 Project‘ is yet another attempt to convince the executives of DC Films to respond to public requests.

Throughout the video, we see Darkseid disintegrating Lois Lane to manipulate Superman, making him his slave. From there, we are introduced to the new members of the League, which includes Green Lantern and even Deadshot.

Together, they must stop Superman and the villain from taking over Earth.

Check out:

So, do you still have hope to see a continuation of the version of ‘Justice League’ idealized by Zack Snyder?

Watch our review of Snyder Cut:

Review | Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Movie Rescues the Supergroup and BURNS the Past

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ tells the story of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who determined to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice (Henry Cavill) was not in vain, aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from a threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face their own demons from the past before they can finally form an unprecedented league of heroes. However, it may be too late for Batman (affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) save the planet from villains Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their evil plans.

