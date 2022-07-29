Returning! Ben Affleck will play Batman again in Aquaman 2

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The cast of Aquaman 2 seems to be already defined, but the star Jason Momoa may have revealed the participation of Ben Affleck in the new production. Without saying if it was a spoiler or just a joke, the actor released photos and a video with Affleck behind the scenes at Warner Bros.

Fubuki gets very interesting cosplay of One-Punch Man

Relive the story of the first Aquaman movie

Aquaman follows the city of Atlantis, once home to one of the most advanced civilizations in the world, is now a submerged kingdom ruled by the greedy King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer both the other ocean realms and the surface world. Standing in his way is Arthur Curry, known as Aquaman, half-human and half-Atlantean, and true heir to the throne. With the help of Princess Mera, Arthur must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and accept his fate as protector of the deep.

Based on the eponymous DC Comics character, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Aquaman is the sixth film in the DC Extended Universe. The film was directed by James Wan, with a screenplay by Will Beall and David Leslie. The cast consisted of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Williem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman.

Image: Reproduction IGN Brazil

Check out details about Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is one of the most anticipated DC films by fans in 2022. The sequel will continue the narrative of the hero played by Jason Momoa in the 2018 eponymous film that grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Understand who is the father of Mel’s baby in Virgin River

In addition to Momoa, the production has the likes of Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Pilou Asbæk. Another name that confirmed his presence in Aquaman 2 is actor Dolph Lundgren, who played King Nereus in the first feature. Also serving as director, James Wan will produce Aquaman 2 alongside Peter Safran, while David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will produce the script. Michael Clear and Walter Hamada are executive producers.

Without much information about the film yet, Warner Bros. just released the following synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Image: Reproduction Loucosporfilmes.net

Aquaman 2 will feature Ben Affleck as Batman

Surprising all DC Comics fans, star Jason Momoa confirmed last Thursday (29), that Ben Affleck will return in Aquaman 2, playing Bruce Wayne. To spread the news, Momoa shared a photo on her Instagram with the actor behind the scenes of the film.

Even though we don’t get more details about how the character will be inserted in the film, fans are already looking forward to the star’s participation, who is also a success bringing Batman to life. Check out the image of the two actors together in Aquaman 2 below:

Aquaman 2 will hit theaters on March 17, 2023.