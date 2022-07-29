Russia attacks several military bases in Ukraine, which counterattacks

Russia on Thursday launched several attacks on military infrastructure and residential buildings in Ukraine, whose forces are trying to retake territory occupied by Moscow in a counter-offensive in the south.

At least five people were killed and 25 injured after a Russian shelling of Kropivnitskyi, about 300 kilometers south of Kiev in central Ukraine, regional governor Andriy Raikovitch said.

Cited by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Raikovitch said there were 12 soldiers among the wounded and that the bombings had destroyed “aeronautical equipment”, an An-26 civilian plane and training aircraft, as well as neighboring buildings.

Hours earlier, Ukraine reported that Russia had partially destroyed a military base in Liutij, about 30 km north of the Ukrainian capital.

The missiles, one of which was shot down by the Ukrainian air force, were launched from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, said Oleksiy Gromov, a Ukrainian military official.

In addition, Russia also bombed the Chernihiv region in northeastern Ukraine with several rockets. According to Gromov, the attack was launched from neighboring Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Ukraine “will not give up and will not give up,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

In the occupied Kherson region, in the south of the country, Ukrainian troops are carrying out a counter-offensive to recover lost territory after five months of a conflict that left thousands dead and millions displaced, according to the UN.

– “Terror of the Missiles” –

“It’s a busy morning. Once again we have the terror of missiles,” added Zelensky.

At least one person was killed and two injured in an attack in central Dnipro, according to Governor Valentin Reznichenko.

In the northeast, two S-300 missile attacks hit Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the early hours of the day.

“You’re only safe in shelters and on the subway. But that’s all,” lamented its mayor, Igor Terekhov, in an interview with AFP.

The city, a few kilometers from the Russian border, is under heavy bombing, although the Russians have never been able to occupy it.

After failing to take the capital at the end of March, Russian forces focused their offensive on southern and eastern Ukraine, although they continue to bomb other parts of the territory.

In Donetsk province, which together with Lugansk makes up the Donbass region (east), Moscow’s troops continue to advance near Siversk and Bakhmut.

And in Toretsk, a Russian bombing left two people dead and three people could be rescued from the rubble, local emergency services said.

The region, which Russia seeks to completely conquer, has been partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Further south, in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, another “massive” shelling destroyed a school and injured at least one person, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim.

The city is less than 100 kilometers from Kherson, a city whose namesake region fell into Russian hands shortly after the invasion on February 24.

The area is strategically critical as it borders the Crimean peninsula.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military, supported by long-range artillery provided by Western powers, has regained ground.

Three villages have been retaken in the past two weeks, said Ukrainian military official Gromov.

The day before, occupation authorities reported that a Ukrainian attack had hit the Antonovsky Bridge over the Dnieper River, which was essential for supplying Moscow’s troops.

In both Kherson and neighboring Zaporizhzhia, occupation forces said they had arrested 21 “accomplices” of the Ukrainian army.

According to a military source quoted by the state news agency Ria Novosti, Russian security services reportedly also dismantled a group of Ukrainian agents in Kherson, who were providing the Ukrainian army with information about Russian troop movements.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the two countries have made several exchanges of prisoners.