Safadão, Chrigor and Péricles are on AM’s cultural agenda this weekend

You shows in Wesley Safadão and Dorgival Dantas at Milk Festival 2022in autazesat the amazons, They are in schedule of this Weekend. The samba circle ‘Do Nada um Pagode’ receives Pericles and rigor for presentations in manaus.

There is also a program for the Banana Party 2022in Rio Preto da Eva, with Elymar Santos and Tom Cleber. Check out the events of this Friday (7/29), Saturday (7/30) and Sunday (7/31).

Wesley Safadão, Chrigor and Pericles. Photos: Publicity

CULTURAL AGENDA

Friday (29/7)

Sumaúma Park Father’s Day Campaign

Sumaúma Park Shopping kicks off the Father’s Day campaign this Friday (7/29). The action will raffle off two Boram brand electric motorcycles, in Manaus. The campaign runs until August 15, 2022. Learn more here.

‘Mother & Baby Fair’

Sumaúma Park Shopping will host the ‘Mother & Baby Fair’ starting this Friday (7/29), in Manaus. With free admission, the event continues until August 7, 2022, on the food court deck, always from 2 pm to 9 pm. know more here.

Festival Until Tucupi 2022

The program of the Festival Antes o Tucupi 2022 continues this Friday (29/7), in Manaus. On this day there is a panel, integrated projects and a Musical Show. Singer Nic Dias, from Pará, performs at the event. know more here.

5th Bianca Maia Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022

The Olympic Village of Manaus hosts the 5th Bianca Maia Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022. The sports competition, which started on Thursday (28/7), continues until Saturday (30/7), at the Gymnasium of Amazonas. know more here.

‘Sun Manauara’

‘Sun Manauara’ continues with programming on the terrace of Manauara Shopping. Cultural, recreational, sports and musical activities take place every day, starting at 5 pm with free admission.

Amazonas Beer Festival

The Amazonas Beer Festival, which started on Thursday (28/7), continues with programming in Manaus. In the program there is craft beer, gastronomy and shows, in the Praça Central de Eventos. This Friday (7/29) the shows start with the group Samba Aí, at 6 pm, and Rahvox, at 8 pm.

Milk Festival 2022

The Milk Festival 2022 continues with programming this Friday (29/7), at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park, in Autazes, Amazonas. On the 29th of July there is a rodeo with Cia de Rodeo Pedro Arruda. In the program there are shows of national and regional attractions. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The Banana Festival 2022 starts this Friday (29/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. Elymar Santos performs on the first night of the event, organized by the local community. know more here.

Student Festival

The 40th edition of the Student Festival starts this Friday (29/7), in Manaus. The program will feature concerts and contests for Best Costume, Best Block and Best Queen, as well as a party for children. The event will take place at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access will be open to the public, with non-perishable food storage. know more here.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The Amazonas Green Jazz Festival continues this Friday (29/7). Daniel D’Alcântara Quartet (Brazil) and John Fedchock Sextet (USA) are the attractions. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

Saturday (7/30)

‘Arraial Pet’

The Super Nova Era at Avenida das Torres, in Manaus, hosts the ‘Arraial Pet’, this Saturday (30/7). The event will have a redneck king and queen contest, gifts and adoption of dogs and cats. The action will take place from 9 am to 1 pm. know more here.

Amazonas Shopping Father’s Day Campaign

Amazonas Shopping kicks off the Father’s Day campaign this Saturday (7/30), in Manaus. The action will give away three Boram brand electric motorcycles. Customers will also receive a free craft beer. know more here.

Arraial do Lato Sensu

Colégio Lato Sensu promotes fair this Saturday (30/7), Manaus. The party takes place at the Cidade Nova unit’s sports court, from 8 am to 12:15 pm. The dances ‘Country’, ‘Carimbó’, ‘Requebradinho’, ‘Pula Pula Pipoquinha’ and ‘Quadrilha’ will be presented at the venue. The ticket will be the donation of 1 kg of non-perishable food.

Festival Until Tucupi 2022

The Festival Ato o Tucupi 2022 ends the program this Saturday (30/7), in Manaus. On this day there is attendance, meeting and Musical Show, with a show by the singer, actress and performer Jup do Bairro. know more here.

‘The Enchanting – Madrigal Family’ show

The show ‘O Encanto – Família Madrigal’ will be presented again at Teatro Manauara, this Saturday (30/7), in Manaus. The musical starts at 5pm. Tickets are on sale at ticketmix.com.

5th Bianca Maia Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022

The Olympic Village of Manaus will host the 5th Bianca Maia Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022 until this Saturday (7/30), at the Amazonas Gymnastics Gym. know more here.

Dorgival Dantas at the Milk Festival 2022

Singer and songwriter Dorgival Dantas performs at Festa do Leite 2022, this Saturday (30/7), in Autazes, Amazonas. The event’s program takes place at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The Banana Festival 2022 continues with programming this Saturday (30/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. The event, organized by the local community, has the attraction of the second night, Tom Cléber. know more here.

Student Festival

The Student Festival continues this Saturday (7/30), in Manaus. The event takes place at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access is open to the public, with collection of non-perishable food. know more here.

‘Amazon Best Style’ Contest

The ‘Amazon Best Style’ contest will award the ‘Stylist of the Year’ this Saturday (7/30). The final stage of the fashion competition takes place at the event hall of the Intercity Manaus Hotel, Zona Centro-Sul. Gates open at 7pm and the parades start at 8pm. The event is closed to guests. know more here.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The closing of the Amazonas Green Jazz Festival takes place this Saturday (30/7), at Teatro Amazonas. Aaron Parks presents ‘Little Big’ project (USA); and Leila Pinheiro and Amazonas Band (Brazil) close the 10th edition of the festival. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

Joel Jota with lecture ‘The Password’

Businessman Joel Jota presents the lecture ‘A Senha’ this Saturday (30/7), at Teatro Manauara. The event starts at 20:00. Tickets are on sale at ticketmix.com.

‘From Nothing a Pagoda’ with Pericles

Uendel Pinheiro promotes new edition ‘Do Nada um Pagode’, special ‘O Rei da Voz’, with the show of Péricles. The samba circle will also feature a show by singer Chrigor. The edition takes place this Saturday (7/30), from 9 pm, in the external area of ​​Espaço Via Torres. Tickets available at Ingressfly.com. know more here.

‘Backyard Samba’

The musicians Alessandra Vieira and Rafael Freire are attractions of the project ‘Samba de Quintal’, this Saturday (30/7), in Manaus. The event, which takes place every Saturday, will be held at Quintal de Ana’s bar, starting at 9 pm. The cover charge will be R$ 10. More information at the number: (92) 99476-0781. know more here.

Sunday (7/31)

Show ‘Bob Zoom: The Iron Train’

The show ‘Bob Zoom: The Iron Train’ will be presented this Sunday (31/7), in Manaus. The presentation takes place at Teatro Manauara, starting at 2:30 pm. Tickets are on sale at baladapp.com.

Wesley Safadão at the Milk Festival 2022

Wesley Safadão will be the main attraction of the last night of Festa do Leite 2022, this Sunday (31/7), in Autazes, Amazonas. The event’s program takes place at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The last night of Festa da Banana 2022 will be this Sunday (31/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. The event, organized by the local community, will end with a penalty tournament. know more here.

Student Festival

The last night of the Student Festival takes place this Sunday (7/31), in Manaus. The event will be held at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access is open to the public, with collection of non-perishable food. know more here.