Samsung Galaxy repair mode prevents technical assistance from seeing your nudes – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

When leaving the cell phone in a technical assistance, many people worry about the privacy of their photos and videos. With that in mind, the Samsung announced the Repair Mode, which releases to the technician only what is necessary to carry out the work on the device, preventing undue access to the owner’s personal files. The novelty is being made available to models of the Galaxy S21 line in South Korea.

Technical assistance (Image: Kilian Seiler/Unsplash)

Repair Mode has a simple operation: when activating the feature in “Settings > Battery and Device Care”, the smartphone is restarted and from this moment on, no one can access your data, including photos, messages, videos and accounts, for example.

Thus, when the device is delivered to the technical assistance to carry out the necessary repair, the software will be limited to the standard applications, preventing unauthorized people from seeing your nudes personal archives.

To deactivate the feature, the owner must restart the device and unlock it with the registered fingerprint or password. Once this is done, all settings are automatically returned and the files used during the repair are removed.

Repair Mode (Image: Publicity/Samsung)

Repair Mode is being released via a software update to Galaxy S21 models in South Korea, but Samsung has already confirmed that the feature will come to other devices in the future, without mentioning a specific timeframe.

Although the news is interesting, it is likely that not all repairs support this Samsung safe mode, especially those that involve changing important components such as the motherboard, or even firmware updates.

With information: AndroidPolice and SamMobile.