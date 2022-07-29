Samsung releases update for One UI Home, but there is a however

Available on all devices in the South Korean device family, the app will start receiving the version 13.1.09.3 , informs the SamMobile portal. But, unfortunately, the news is restricted to this announcement, because Samsung did not update the app changelog either on the Galaxy Store or on the Play Store recently, making information about your own system inaccessible to users.

Everyone is looking forward to the arrival of the new interface from the manufacturers of their cell phones, which are usually accompanied by the news of a new Android. Now, it’s Samsung’s turn to bring more tweaks to the One UI Launcher, the head of all these changes — it’s the app responsible for the home screen and some of the main functions of Galaxy devices.

At least when it released a similar update in April of this year, the brand was concerned to highlight the changes, which included making the home screen of Galaxy devices more stable, and bringing improvements to the Recent apps screen, which is used to switch between currently open apps. At the time, version 13.1.03.3 brought several improvements with more options for RAM Plus, floating windows mode and improved performance in various scenarios.

Also, unfortunately, information about availability of the new version of the app is still limited, so it should still take a while for you to be able to update the interface —which should even be done automatically. This availability should also depend on the version of One UI your device uses, and your market, but the package should arrive in Brazil — perhaps only on a limited number of models.

Stay tuned to find out what good this package brought, and where it should run! And how are your expectations for One UI 5?