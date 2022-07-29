Santos de Andres Rueda starts investing ‘for real’ for reinforcements

After a year and a half of management, president Andres Rueda begins to make more robust investments to reinforce Santos. Values ​​are still modest, but well above previous transfer windows.

In interviews during this season, Rueda warned that Santos would spend little in 2022 and increase the budget for 2023, when Peixe will have already paid several debt agreements from other managements and will be able to “breathe” financially.

Faced with the poor performance on the field, however, Santos anticipated part of the planning to enable “ready” players already in this window between July and August. Peixe doesn’t do anything crazy and looks for responsible ways to get hires. One of them is to show that the club honors its debts and present bank guarantees to make payments in installments.

The first reinforcement of this window should be Lucas Blondel, from Tigre (ARG). The purchase is around BRL 8 million, with a down payment of around BRL 1 million and the rest in installments from 2023.

Blondel is the first real purchase of this management. The other reinforcements came free or on loan. The exception was Willian Maranhão, traded by Bahia for R$ 250 thousand. It didn’t work out and was already loaned to Atlético-GO.

Another negotiation underway at Santos is for Franco Cristaldo, a midfielder for Huracán (ARG). In his case, as in Blondel’s, Santos is trying to make a definitive transaction. The figures for the negotiations are between 3.5 and 4 million dollars in installments (R$ 18 and R$ 20 million, respectively).

In addition to the Argentines, Santos wants a defender, a defensive midfielder and a speed forward. In these cases, however, the amounts involved must be lower. Peixe was frustrated by not getting Mario Fernandes, who suspended his contract with CSKA (RUS), and Diego Pituca, who tried to terminate with Kashima Antlers (JAP).