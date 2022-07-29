São Paulo lineup: team reappears after victory; Luciano does not worry | Sao Paulo

São Paulo returned to training this Friday afternoon, the day after beating América-MG, 1-0, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Morumbi.

On Sunday, the team faces Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Luciano and Diego Costa watch São Paulo training – Photo: São Paulo FC Luciano and Diego Costa watch São Paulo training – Photo: São Paulo FC

This Friday, the players who played the longest on the fifth did recovery work, while the others participated in a tactical activity with youth from the base.

Striker Luciano, who left the field against América in pain, does not worry. He felt cramps caused by fatigue, and is available to Rogério Ceni.

Among the injured, Jandrei, Arboleda, Reinaldo, Caio and André Anderson did recovery work at Reffis. Luan went to the field with physiotherapists, and Alisson with physical trainers.

A likely lineup for Sunday’s game has Thiago Couto; Diego Costa, Mirada and Leo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor (Nikão), Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

Felipe Alves, a recently-hired goalkeeper, has already been registered, but should not accompany the tricolor delegation, which travels to Curitiba this Saturday afternoon.

