São Paulo negotiates with Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos | Sao Paulo

The club has until Saturday to sign up reinforcements in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana and is racing to increase its squad. This Friday, there was also an agreement with the goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Fortaleza, who was on loan to Juventude.

Sao Paulo have been trying market opportunities and loan talks in the current transfer window, but were more focused on a goalkeeper to compete with first-choice Jandrei and a defender to replace Arboleda, who is injured and no longer playing this season.

Bustos stood out in Argentine football for Talleres, passed through Pachuca, from Mexico, and was sold to Manchester City in 2020. He never played for the English club and was loaned to Girona, a club that is part of the group that commands Pep Guardiola’s team. .

In the 2021/22 season, he made 45 games, 11 goals and two assists for Girona.

Striker by trade, Bustos would help compose a sector that has Calleri, Luciano and Eder among the main players. This week, São Paulo negotiated another Argentine striker, Emiliano Rigoni, with Austin FC, from the USA.

