São Paulo releases Toró to Greek club and gets 25% of the rights | Sao Paulo

São Paulo closed this Friday the transfer of forward Toró to Panathinaikos, from Greece. The player trained at Tricolor’s base had not been used by coach Rogério Ceni during the season.

São Paulo expected to have financial compensation, as Toró’s contract runs until the end of this year, but he leaves for free. On the other hand, the club retains 25% of the player’s economic rights.

Sao Paulo goal! Toró receives from Antony and beats placed, at 35′ of the 1st quarter

Toró was on loan at Atlético-GO last year (15 games and one goal) and reappeared at the beginning of the pre-season. As there were no plans to use the player, he was placed to train separately. During this period, he received contacts from Coritiba and Athletico, but the conversations did not progress.

This season, he took the field six times and scored just one goal. With no space, he became tradable. Even without a speedy winger, Rogério Ceni had little bet on Toró.

Toró in training for São Paulo

With the arrival of Marcos Guilherme to the role, the striker was even more sidelined in the squad.

Toró was revealed by São Paulo in 2019, under the command of Cuca, and had his best season, with three goals scored. In 2021 he was loaned to Atlético-GO and Sport and no longer presented the good football he used to have.

