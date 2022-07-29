Saudi Arabia announces 170 km long building | World

A building 170 km long, 500 meters high and 200 meters wide is the newest mega construction announced for Neom, the name of the city conceived by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salman.
Following the example of cities like Dubai and Doha, Neom is a planned and idealized city that was announced in 2017, but its works have not yet started. According to the prince, the city would comprise “carbon positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy”.
One such development will be The Line building, a massive linear construction that is expected to accommodate 9 million residents in an area of 34 square kilometers. According to the project’s website, this choice was made to accommodate a large number of people on a relatively small area of land, as a form of environmental preservation.
If it is actually built, the vertical city will be car-free and will be powered entirely by renewable energy.
To get an idea of the size of this construction, if it started in the center of São Paulo, the other side of the building would be close to the city of Guaratinguetá, in the interior of the state. If it were in the south of Rio de Janeiro, he would pass from Juiz de Fora in Minas Gerais. It would occupy almost the entire coast of Pernambuco, which is approximately 187 km long.
There is no timetable for the start of construction and the project will be shown to the public in the first half of August in Jeddah, one of the largest cities in Saudi Arabia.
Mega building project with 170 km of extension was announced for the city of Neom, Saudi Arabia — Photo: Neom/Disclosure