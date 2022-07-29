See how to protect yourself from malware

A new malware has caught the attention of web researchers. This is because the main purpose of the virus is to hijack Facebook accounts in its Business version. The malicious agent targets people with access to these types of profiles and acts by stealing their credentials and financial data.

The virus, nicknamed “Ducktail”, started its activities in companies that buy ads on Facebook. Upon finding them, malware operators try to find out which employees are responsible for these business accounts. How do they do it? As far as is known, they investigate profiles through LinkedIn, and gain access by tricking such people into downloading a malicious file hosted in the cloud via phishing. Next, learn more about.

Continuing, after the download, the agent takes action on the victims’ device, extracting cookies from active Facebook sessions in the browser. Using this information, criminals can access any authenticated Facebook Business session and take full control of the target account and then take different types of actions.

In this sense, with access guaranteed after extraction by the ”Ducktail”, operators can use the credit card link associated with the network’s commercial account for various actions; such as, for example, funding fraudulent advertisements on the platform itself. Another possibility is to change payment information, directing amounts to accounts managed by them.

In principle, such an action can cause irreparable damage. So, to avoid this type of damage, be careful. But how to protect yourself from this malware? We’ll see below!

Take cover

The experts responsible for discovering the “Ducktail” claim to have alerted Meta about malware that steals Facebook business accounts. According to the company, the best way to protect yourself is to be cautious when downloading any type of file, especially when it comes from unknown sources.

Furthermore, attention must be redoubled, above all by people with managerial functions and workers in the marketing, digital media and human resources sectors; as these are the biggest targets for malware, according to the report.

Finally, Meta also said that it is updating its security tools to make it easier to detect attempted scams like this one, which is apparently coordinated by a group based in Vietnam.

