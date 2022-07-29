see if your state already offers the service

Having all documents available because of the access facilitated by digital media is very useful. Thinking about it, some states have adopted the Digital ID that can be downloaded on the cell phone and serves in cases of presentation of the personal document. See the step by step and how to know if the service is available in your state.

The first step is to look for the application in the cell phone store, but as already mentioned, not all states already offer this facility to residents of the region, so check if the acronym of the state where you live is in the name of the app.

Does your state offer RG Digital?

Many people prefer to look for digital versions of documents to avoid uploading all of them in the physical version. With applications and the help of technology, it is now possible to gather all this data on the cell phone.

It is for this reason – and also to avoid losing the record – that many regions have already adopted the online version of the document. To help you in your search for the Digital ID, we have separated the list of states that have the service.

Therefore, the most important step at the moment is check if the state where you live is on the list. If not, you will have to wait. If so, the RG Digital can be downloaded on the cell phone with Android or iOS system.

The stays that offer the digital service are:

Alagoas;

Federal District;

Goiás;

For;

Paraíba;

Rio de Janeiro;

Sao Paulo.

Now that you’ve gone through the list of places that emit the document, see how to download the Digital ID.

Install the app in your state;

Go to the “Add RG” option and scan the QR Code on the back of the physical document;

Make facial recognition;

Create the password to access the RG Digital.

Ready! After completing these steps, you will have access to the digital document.