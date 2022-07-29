See seven things to do in Joinville this weekend

1. Dance Festival

Delighting everyone who has lived and visited Joinville for two weeks, the 39th edition of the Dance Festival enters the final stretch. This Friday, the 29th, takes place the night of the junior champions (13 to 16 years old), at 19:00. At 2 pm on Saturday, 30th, the last day of the festival, the champions’ afternoon will take place and, at 7 pm, those who take the stage at Centreventos Cau Hansen are the champions of the senior category (over 16 years old).

The public can purchase tickets for the three presentations at https://www.eticketcenter.com.br/eventos/f22.

2. Comedy Show

One of the main names of humor in Brazil, Rodrigo Marques performs in Joinville this Friday, 29, with his new show, “Paz de Darwin”, in which he talks about the prejudice he suffered for being an atheist throughout his life. life and about the process of deconstruction regarding monogamy. With his elaborate vocabulary and a lot of frankness, the hallmark of RM, Rodrigo talks about the most varied topics from a new perspective based on his experiences.

The show, which takes place at 8 pm at Yelo Stage, located at Avenida Procópio Gomes, 358, in the Bucarein neighborhood, still has tickets available. The whole ticket costs R$ 100 and the half price R$ 50. They can be purchased at https://www.pensanoevento.com.br/eventos/29695/rodrigo-marques-paz-de-darwin.

3. Feijoada

In order to raise funds for young Gabriel to participate in the Brazilian Karate Championship, in Londrina (PR), this Saturday, 30th, Feijoada with Kiai takes place. The event, which will feature a pagode and sertanejo band with voice and guitar, takes place at 12 noon at the Construction Material Merchants Association (ACOMAC), located at Rua Lauro Zimerman Júnior, 60, in the Costa e Silva neighborhood.

More information and sales take place by phones (47) 98839-2740 (Antonio) and (47) 98814-0644 (Sabrina).

4. Activities on Dr. Norberto Bachmann

This Saturday, 30th, Joinville City Hall will officially deliver Travessa Dr. Norberto Bachmann, at the Center, and will carry out various activities. The program will start at 9 am, with the handicraft fair that will have about 30 stalls with different product options. The attraction runs until 5 pm.

Then there will be a Zumba class, led by the Dança e Atitude group. There will also be a presentation of urban dances with Sarah and Marcela. From 2pm, live music with singer Fran Braga.

In addition, from 9 am to 1 pm, the team from the Sports Department of Joinville (Sesporte) will be present with the Leisure Day schedule. Among the attractions, badminton games, mini volleyball, mini tennis, trampoline and board games that should entertain and animate children.

5. Collective exhibition

Also on Saturday, the 30th, the Association of Plastic Artists of Joinville presents the group exhibition “Gênero”. The exhibition will feature works of art that “play” a look at the diversity of bodies, senses and thoughts. According to the organizers, the event will create dialogues around the subject, so that gender expressions are respected and the world is a safer place, free from labels.

The group exhibition starts at 5 pm at Cidadela Cultural Antarctica – Shed 13 – at 1383, Rua XV de Novembro, in the América neighborhood. Entrance is free.

6. Preview of the Opera Festival

A preview of the 3rd Joinville Opera Festival, which takes place in August, can be seen this Saturday, 30, from 7:30 pm, at the Circolo Italiano di Joinville theater. The lyrical singing audience or those interested in knowing more about the particularities of opera will be able to see and hear the baritone Douglas Hahn and his students in action, in addition to checking out an exhibition about this secular art that mixes music and theater. Entrance is free.

7. Launch Show

Starting at 7 pm this Saturday, 30th, there will be a show to launch the album TELECORSA, by singer and songwriter from Santa Catarina, Edwin de Paula, which will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist João Vieira. In addition, the event will also feature a moment of poetry by Zalu Amorim, Victor Sarmanho, Alice Frozza and a photographic exhibition with Utopic Analogic.

The show takes place at Livraria O Sebo, located on Rua Dr. João Colin, 572, downtown. You

Tickets cost R$10 and are available at https://www.sympla.com.br/show-de-lancamento-do-disco-telecorsa__1633218.