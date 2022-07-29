see what Champions fans watch most on the platform

THE HBO Maxone of the main streaming platforms in the Brazilian market, sent us a report with the content that fans of the Champions more watch within the catalogue. According to the platform, they go far beyond football and tend to watch content from the most diverse genres, such as the famous movie “interstellar“, in addition to Brazilian production “Greg News with Gregorio Duvivier“.

What do Champions fans watch on HBO Max?

While the season 2022/2023 gives UEFA Champions League does not start, fans of the main football world championship turn to other productions on HBO Max. Check out four of these productions below:

INTERSTELLAR



interstellar

After seeing the Earth consuming a good part of its natural reserves, a group of astronauts is given the mission to check possible planets to receive the world population. Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is called to lead the group and accepts the mission knowing he may never see his children again. Alongside Brand (Anne Hathaway), Jenkins (Marlon Sanders) and Doyle (Wes Bentley), he will continue his search for a new home. Over the years, her daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) will embark on her own journey to also try to save the planet’s population.

CAZUZA: TIME DOESN’T STOP



CAZUZA: TIME DOESN’T STOP

Walter Carvalho and Sandra Werneck direct this biographical drama about the meteoric life and career of the lead singer of the rock group Barão Vermelho, Cazuza. With a script based on the book written by his mother, Lucinha Araújo, very present in the singer’s life, and, therefore, in the film as well.

YOUNG SHELDON



YOUNG SHELDON

For 12 years, on The Big Bang Theory, audiences met the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This comedy with half hour episodes gives us the chance to meet him with a 9-year-old boy who grew up in East Texas and lives funny and unique episodes, as usual, with his friends and family.

GREG NEWS WITH GREGORIO DUVIVIER



GREG NEWS WITH GREGORIO DUVIVIER

Greg News is an invitation to laughter and urgent reflection on the main events in Brazil and the world from an unusual and irreverent point of view. In a late show format, Gregorio Duvivier brings latent issues to a comic and necessary discussion. In episodes of less than 30 minutes, all six seasons of the show are available on HBO Max.

Which of these have you also watched? Are you already missing the Champions?