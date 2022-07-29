Senac offers 480 places in free information technology courses in Pernambuco; know who can apply | Pernambuco

The National Service for Commercial Learning (Senac) has opened 480 vacancies for people interested in taking, free of charge, training courses in the area of ​​information technology (see list below). Classes take place in five cities in Pernambuco. Online registration is open until August 4th.

To participate, Interested parties must have a family income of up to two minimum wages per person residing in the residencein addition to meeting the minimum requirements for each course, which can be consulted on the selection process page when selecting the city.

In all, there are 24 classes, each with 20 students each. Classes take place in Recife and in Paulista, in Greater Recife; in Caruaru and Garanhuns, in the Agreste region; and in Petrolina, in the Sertão. Classes have a workload of between 36 and 240 hours.

The trainings are part of the Trilha TI Program, carried out in partnership with Porto Digital.

The classification criterion will be according to the score of the National High School Exam (Enem), according to Senac. For questions, you can send a message on WhatsApp to the number (81) 99240.7876.

Check the list of courses by city:

Machine Learning Techniques

Training – Programming in Python

Web Applications with Python

WEB Development – Front End

WEB Development – Back End

Creating Applications with Flutter

