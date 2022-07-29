Shania Twain and Léo Santana are among the releases of the week

It was good while it lasted, but July is unfortunately coming to an end. But before we head into August, the last Friday of the month is with us, and that means it’s time to check out the music releases of the week! In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting stuff has arrived on the main digital platforms today (29). We can guarantee that there’s good music for all tastes! Want to discover them all?

New Music Fridays and the music releases of the week
Photo: Disclosure

Among the highlights, the new singles from Leo Santana and Grag Queen. We also have clips coming out of the 5 Seconds of Summer and GORILLAZ. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Beyonce, Shania Twain and Jorge & Matthew.

Check out what’s new:

HIGHLIGHTS

Beyonce – Renaissance Act I

Juliette – Caminho Live

Grag Queen, Rani Kohenur – Brazindia

ZAAC and Léo Santana – Power

OTHER RELEASES

Amanda Coronha – Tara
Amanda Birchal – Nothing About You
ANALAGA, Mu Bispo – Ideal Romance
Beryl – Diving
Bruno Martini, Zeeba and Mayra – ART
Bruno & Gaspar feat Tayrone – Dental Floss
Clara Valverde – I Melt Down
Craig David & GALANTIS – DNA
Emerson & Jean – Breath
Gabriel Oliveira – Kissing on the Face
Giovanna, HITMAKER – Playing for you
Hailee Steinfeld, Anderson .Paak – Coast
Kamatos, Vitin – La La Love
Marco Antonio & Gabriel feat Hugo & Guilherme – Diving Without Fear
Martin Garrix – Something
Marshmello & Mae Muller, American Psycho
MC Branquinha and Kleyton Senna – Sentar Pra Você
Paulo Londra – Toc Toc ft. Timbaland (Original Amazon)
Paulo Londra – Tired ft Joaqo
Pedro Guinu, Russo Passapusso – Seko Bass (remix)
Rafa Militão – Let Me Kiss You
Rafaella Meirelles and Calena – Ibope
Robin Schulz & Tom Walker – Sun Will Shine Tomorrow
Rosalu – You
Sampa The Great – BONA
Surfaces – Rooftop
Sylvestra Bianchi – Sweeten the Soul
Tierry – I flew
Tritom – Intensely
Wade – Pan Jabi
Zapi – Futura Ex

CLIPS

5 Seconds of Summer – BLENDER

Attitude 67 – Without Your Kiss / Film Story / Book a Place

Big Up – As It Has To Be

Bryan Behr – no voice can reach, of all loves and the first time (from the first time)

GORILLAZ – Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

Phil – Remember

Vitão – Adrenaline

ALBUMS AND EPS

BLOC PARTY – Alpha Games (Deluxe)

DJ Zullu – Pra Elas (EP)

Jorge & Mateus – It’s That Simple

Perfume – Plasma

Shania Twain – Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)

