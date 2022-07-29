Shania Twain and Léo Santana are among the releases of the week

It was good while it lasted, but July is unfortunately coming to an end. But before we head into August, the last Friday of the month is with us, and that means it’s time to check out the music releases of the week! In addition to the materials released over the last few days, a lot of interesting stuff has arrived on the main digital platforms today (29). We can guarantee that there’s good music for all tastes! Want to discover them all?

Among the highlights, the new singles from Leo Santana and Grag Queen. We also have clips coming out of the 5 Seconds of Summer and GORILLAZ. Last but not least, new albums and EPs from Beyonce, Shania Twain and Jorge & Matthew.

Check out what’s new:

HIGHLIGHTS

Beyonce – Renaissance Act I

Juliette – Caminho Live

Grag Queen, Rani Kohenur – Brazindia

ZAAC and Léo Santana – Power

OTHER RELEASES

Amanda Coronha – Tara

Amanda Birchal – Nothing About You

ANALAGA, Mu Bispo – Ideal Romance

Beryl – Diving

Bruno Martini, Zeeba and Mayra – ART

Bruno & Gaspar feat Tayrone – Dental Floss

Clara Valverde – I Melt Down

Craig David & GALANTIS – DNA

Emerson & Jean – Breath

Gabriel Oliveira – Kissing on the Face

Giovanna, HITMAKER – Playing for you

Hailee Steinfeld, Anderson .Paak – Coast

Kamatos, Vitin – La La Love

Marco Antonio & Gabriel feat Hugo & Guilherme – Diving Without Fear

Martin Garrix – Something

Marshmello & Mae Muller, American Psycho

MC Branquinha and Kleyton Senna – Sentar Pra Você

Paulo Londra – Toc Toc ft. Timbaland (Original Amazon)

Paulo Londra – Tired ft Joaqo

Pedro Guinu, Russo Passapusso – Seko Bass (remix)

Rafa Militão – Let Me Kiss You

Rafaella Meirelles and Calena – Ibope

Robin Schulz & Tom Walker – Sun Will Shine Tomorrow

Rosalu – You

Sampa The Great – BONA

Surfaces – Rooftop

Sylvestra Bianchi – Sweeten the Soul

Tierry – I flew

Tritom – Intensely

Wade – Pan Jabi

Zapi – Futura Ex

CLIPS

5 Seconds of Summer – BLENDER

Attitude 67 – Without Your Kiss / Film Story / Book a Place

Big Up – As It Has To Be

Bryan Behr – no voice can reach, of all loves and the first time (from the first time)

GORILLAZ – Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)

Phil – Remember

Vitão – Adrenaline

ALBUMS AND EPS

BLOC PARTY – Alpha Games (Deluxe)

DJ Zullu – Pra Elas (EP)

Jorge & Mateus – It’s That Simple

Perfume – Plasma

Shania Twain – Not Just a Girl (The Highlights)