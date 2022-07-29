Son grows hair for 2 years, makes wig for mother with cancer

27-year-old Matt Shaha grew out his hair for two years. The reason? Gift his mother Melanie Shaha a wig. 4 years ago she battled a brain tumor and lost all her hair after intense treatment.

“After three months of radiation, all my hair started to fall out, which I didn’t know would happen. The doctor said the hair would not grow back,” Melanie said.

Seeing his mother’s suffering, Matt began his mission in early 2020. After reaching 30 centimeters of locks, he made the wig with his own strands. He made the delivery in Arizona, in the United States, and moved everyone!

Sequelae of treatment

Melanie had been battling the tumor in the pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain, since 2003. She had two surgeries over the course of three years, but the tumor returned after the two treatments.

Despite being benign, the tumor could not be left in the woman’s brain because of its location. Its growth could affect other parts of the organ and disrupt basic activities.

In 2017, after the tumor showed a sharp growth for the third time, she underwent an intense radiation treatment that worked, but left sequels, such as the loss of hair, which unfortunately, would not grow back.

son gesture

It was then that Matt, the son, thought about donating his own hair to his mother. Because of the college, which prohibited long-haired students, he had to wait.

And in 2020, after graduating, he started growing his hair out to produce his mother’s wig.

At the end of March 2022, he finally cut his hair. The strands were sent to a company in California that specializes in creating wigs.

Three months later, the wig arrived and the mother, who spent four years covering her head with cloths, wore her “son’s hair” for the first time.

How much love! What a beautiful gesture! Check out more photos:

With information from Fox News