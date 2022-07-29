Star Wars | Taron Egerton explains why he turned down the role of Han Solo

Taron Egerton revealed why he turned down the lead role in Han Solo: A Star Wars Storyin 2018. At the time, the actor had just played Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in two films in the franchise kingsmanin addition to preparing to give life to Elton John in Rocketman.

“I’ll be honest, I got the Millennium Falcon. I was with Chewie. I was in full costume… and I… you know, that’s how I felt. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it. And there was one more… there was another round that I decided not to do”revealed the actor in an interview with Happy Sad Confused (via ScreenRant).

He continued: “It’s far enough in the past now that I feel like I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I said that. But I felt like I didn’t belong… you know, when we mentioned that earlier when I read the Kingsman script. and I was like, ‘This is – I have to do this. This is my part.’ [Com Han Solo] I just didn’t feel it.”

Egerton also pointed out that the character itself has a responsibility and a difficult legacy to follow: “You’re following Harrison Ford… Nobody ever wants to follow Harrison Ford, you know? So yeah, that didn’t happen.”

Han Solo has the command of Ron Howard (The Da Vinci Code). The cast includes names like Alden Ehrenreichwho ended up playing the protagonist; Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton. The film is available on Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.