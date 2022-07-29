Steam bans review scores and other visuals from game covers

New rule takes effect on September 1

Steam has several award-winning games and many of them use their achievements to get the player’s attention in their promotion. Although this will change from the 1st of septemberas the Valve platform has decided that everything should be “as clear and simple as possible”. The new rules concern banning more text, logos and scores on game covers.

According to Steam, these elements make the user experience “confusing and inaccurate”. The platform cites some examples such as the small game logo next to the other larger elements, making it difficult to even know the title’s name. There are still cases where the game’s cover has so much analysis that it detracts from readability.

“Some capsules include outdated scores. We’ve also noticed that in most cases these additional texts are presented in English only, making them inaccessible to the vast majority of Steam audiences who are not fluent in the language,” adds Steam. Capsules are the game’s own banners/cover.

Therefore, a game banner on Steam must have the game’s artwork, the game’s name, and any official subtitles.

Store Graphics Rules – New

No review scores, either from reviews posted on Steam or from external sources.

No awards name, symbol or logo.

No text about discounts. Ex.: “Promotion in the air!” or “Up to 90% off!”

No text or images that promote a different product. This includes sequels or other titles in the same series.

No other unrelated text.

The platform will still make exceptions regarding this. They are about insertions of these elements, but on a temporary basis, as long as:

Temporary artwork is used — When including text in a graphic resource, it must be submitted as temporary artwork with a maximum duration of one month.

All text is translated — All text in a graphics resource must be translated into at least the same set of languages ​​that the game supports.

Only new content is described – The only additional text that will be accepted in a game capsule is that describing a major update to the game’s content, a new seasonal event, a battle pass, additional content, or a type of new content for the game.

What do you think of Steam’s decision? Share your opinion.

Source: Steam