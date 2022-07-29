The 6 Best Russo Brothers Films

What are the best Russo Brothers movies? We selected six feature films from the current darlings of action movies. Check out!

Anthony and Joe Russo are the current darlings of action movies. since they delivered Captain America 2 – Winter Soldier (2015), both came into evidence for productions of the genre. Since then, they have collected renowned films for the Marvel and now for the Netflix. Therefore, we selected the 6 best films of the russian brothers.

In the list, of course, there is the presence of films directed for the MCU. However, we expanded to feature films in which the Russo brothers also acted as producers. Finally, check out the list of the best Russo brothers movies

Russo Brothers best movies

Cherry – Innocence Lost (AppleTV+)

2021 ‧ Drama/Crime ‧ 2h 21m

To start the list of the best Russo brothers movies, a drama starring Tom Holland. cherry follows a young man of wealthy origin (Holland) who decides to join the army. Based on the novel by Nico Walkerthe feature shows how war has the ability to mess with human beings.

The character returns home with post-traumatic disorder. Thus, he ends up getting addicted to opioids and enters the world of crime.

Hidden Agent (Netflix)

2022 ‧ Action/Thriller ‧ 2h 2m

hidden agent is the newest hit from Netflix. Pure action, the film addresses a plot of espionage and betrayal. Gentry (Ryan Gosling), one of the CIA’s finest and deadliest mercenaries, embarks on a mission to rescue Sir Donald Fitzroy and your family. However, the agent discovers some secrets and becomes the target of Lloyd (Chris Evans).

Captain America 2 – Winter Soldier (Disney+)

2014 ‧ Action/Adventure ‧ 2h 16m

Marvel’s terrain delivers some of the best movies in the world. russian brothers. In the end, Anthony and Joe were responsible for major productions in the MCU. Captain America 2 is still recognized as one of the main Marvel movies.

In the film, Captain America (Chris Evans) continues to dedicate himself to work at SHIELD However, alongside Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), he discovers that the organization is taken over by members of Hydra. Now, he must defeat the undercover agents and a mysterious enemy called the winter soldier.

Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (Disney+)

2018/2019 ‧ Action/Science Fiction ‧ 2h 29m/3h 02m

The Russo brothers reached their peak in Marvel when they drove the duo Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Ultimatum (2019). The two films marked an era and ended an arc with more than 20 features. In the first, the group of superheroes has to fight Thanos and prevent the Mad Titan from capturing the six infinity stones.

In the second, the highest-grossing film in history, the Avengers deal with the taste of defeat while looking for ways to regain what has been lost. Thus, they find a solution that can threaten the plans of Thanosbut that causes irreversible goodbyes.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time (Amazon Prime Video/Rental)

2022 ‧ Science Fiction/Adventure ‧ 2h 19m

Finally, Everything, Everywhere, at the Same Time has the Russo brothers’ finger. Both were producers of the feature that won over the public in 2022. The film directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan accompanies a Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh). Overworked, she brings her laundry to the brink of failure. In addition, she has a bad relationship with her father and daughter and sees her own marriage in ruins.

However, a rift in the multiverse opens up when she gets into trouble with an IRS auditor. Thus, Evelyn guarantees the chance to explore revealing different realities. Needing to save the world, the protagonist gets to know other universes and other lives, but things get complicated when she gets stuck in this infinity of possibilities.

Did you like the list of the best Russo brothers movies?

