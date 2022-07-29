The Crown’s Role May Have Been Revealed

The Crown star Olivia Colman may have had her role revealed in Secret Invasion.

The new series from Marvel, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023, will star Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury.

A recent rumor reveals that Colman will play Union Jack. In the series she will be a version of James Falsworth, who appeared in the first Captain America (via CBR).

In the comics, Falsworth fought alongside Steve Rogers during World War II before passing the mantle of Union Jack to his son Brian.

By all indications, Colman’s character could be the daughter of the original hero.

More about Secret Invasion on Disney+

Secret Invasion is being kept under wraps, but it adapts the arc of the same name from the comics, in which the Skrulls replaced several of Earth’s heroes.

It remains to be seen whether the premise will be the same, or will have a twist, given that skrulls are not “evil” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, the cast of Secret Invasion will also have Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, among others.

The series is confirmed for release in 2023 on Disney+.