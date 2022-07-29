The market needs more professionals – and people, more jobs

How did you get into the labor market? What initiatives, institutions or people served as a bridge to inspire, prepare and insert you? Need more outreach or better academic placement? It is important to reflect on how important it is to look at the national and world scenarios when choosing a profession or changing areas. And, contrary to what old stereotypes say, it’s never too late to change.

According to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the 1st quarter of 2022 showed that 22.8% of the young population aged between 18 and 24 and 36.4% of the group aged between 14 and 17 are unemployed.

Going deeper into this scenario, it is noticeable that the acceptance of informal jobs or the non-access of young people to the professional field arise from the lack of opportunities and also from some challenges, such as the difficulty of reconciling family responsibilities and studies, which sometimes , ends up staying in exchange for a low offer of remuneration.

Many young people still report not being qualified or not fulfilling training requirements and that, in some cases, it is necessary to abandon studies or not prioritize a vocational course in order to work informally and have an income for survival.

Along these lines, it is valid to unite both public policies and business initiatives to expand opportunities for professional training and automatically promote insertion in the job market.

To say that unemployment and lack of individual training are the sole and exclusive responsibility of young people, ignoring the strength, the commitment of the collective and the social reality in which we live. So, to change this reality and increase the employability statistics of Brazilian youth, it is necessary that companies not only open selective processes for this public, but also continue to add projects and partnerships with organizations focused on the subject in the business plan.

In other words: companies need to talk to institutions that have the common objective of preparing young people for the market.

Such a partnership promotes change not only in the lives of these people, but also the company hires someone better prepared and, thus, the partner institution fulfills the purpose of allowing the gear to turn in a more fluid and continuous way.

Intel, for example, understands the importance of forming partnerships and offers materials on the job market and Financial Education at the Centro Educacional Assistencial Profissionalizante (CEAP). This is a non-governmental and non-profit organization, which was founded in 1985 and operates as a free vocational school, offering both training and professional qualification courses annually to 1,100 young people between 10 and 18 years of age who, in after-hours, are enrolled in regular education.

For 2022, Intel has earmarked nearly R$700,000 (US$125,000) for the Social Opportunity Institute (IOS) in partnership with Dell Technologies and Intel. As a result, in the last 3 years, 892 young people with and without disabilities were trained, aged between 15 and 29 years old.

Of this total, 277 were able to find work, generating, on average, a 43% increase in their families’ income. The partnership, which was initially planned to open 80 biannual vacancies in just 2 service locations, now operates with more than 780 vacancies per year.

Each company, within its field of activity, can think of actions from the inside out, based on an exercise that considers the lack of specialized professionals, the demand for work and, mainly, young people with great potential, but who are without stimulus. .

I’ll use the tech area as an example: according to research by the MCCCD’s Department for Economic and Workforce Development, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow about 20% annually until 2024, which will generate an increase 22.4% in vacancies aimed at AI professionals by 2029.

According to research by the McKinsey Global Institute, AI technologies will add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, meaning the democratization of AI is increasing demand for professionals, but there is still a huge shortage of talent in the field.

Social responsibility and the search for innovation both in hiring and in training proposals is the way for companies to have qualified labor in the future.Source: Gettyimages

Intel, understanding its relevance in the technology field, its background and its social commitment, created the AI ​​For Youth program, which will teach AI to 30 million students by 2030, in 30 different countries.

Intel strives for a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable world through technology and our collective actions. To promote this, it implements actions that involve its network of collaborators.

Since 2021, we have at Intel a platform where employees collaborate for customers and partners to apply problem-solving technology aligned with Intel’s strategy to positively impact society, business, and the planet (RISE strategy). To support and finance projects in various sectors, including technology, health, education, industry, retail, transport and academia, US$ 20 million is earmarked for this type of initiative.

I cite Intel just as an example, after all, each company has a specific size and needs, but they all have the strength to contribute in their own way to a more inclusive world and a more fostered job market. At the end of the day, this is important for all of us, both job seekers and companies and society; after all, everyone benefits from actions of this type.

If each company recognizes and goes against social ills, assumes social responsibility and seek innovation in hiring, as well as in training proposalswe will be able to have more qualified, inspired and prepared professionals to perform their duties, that is, we, as a society and community, win!