The Pope: failure opens to the hope of a new life

In the Mass homily, Francis stressed that “we too, in the face of the scandal of evil and the Body of Christ wounded in the flesh of our indigenous brothers, have fallen into bitterness and feel the weight of failure”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis celebrated the Mass for Reconciliation this Thursday (28/07) at the National Shrine of Santa Ana de Beaupré, located 30 km from Quebec, the oldest pilgrimage site in North America.

Francis began his homily by saying that “the journey of the disciples to Emmaus is an image of our personal journey and that of the Church”. According to the Pope, “on the road of life, and a life of faith, as we carry forward the dreams, projects, anxieties and hopes that dwell in our hearts, we also come up against our frailties and weaknesses, we experience defeats and disappointments and, at Sometimes we become prisoners of the sense of failure that paralyzes us”. But “even in such moments”, the Gospel announces to us that “we are not alone: ​​the Lord comes to meet us”, walks beside us. According to Francis, “when failure leaves room for an encounter with the Lord, life reopens to hope and we can be reconciled with ourselves, with our brothers and sisters and with God”.

feeling of failure

The Pope titled this path “from failure to hope“. There is “the feeling of failure, which inhabits the hearts of these two disciples after the death of Jesus. They had embraced a dream with enthusiasm. In Jesus they had placed all their hopes and desires. Now, after the scandalous death on the cross, they turn their backs on Jerusalem to return home to their former life. They return home dejected. The hopes they believed in are shattered, the dreams they wanted to fulfill give way to disillusionment and bitterness.”

According to Francis, “it is an experience that also has to do with our life and our own spiritual journey, on all occasions when we are forced to re-dimension our anxieties and deal with the ambiguities of reality, with the obscurities of life, with our weaknesses. In the activities we carry out or in our relationships, we experience some defeat, some mistake, a failure or a fall, seeing what we had believed in or had committed to collapse and at the same time feeling crushed by our sin and the feelings of guilt. We see this in the disciples of Emmaus, whose annoyance at having seen Jesus’ project collapse leaves room only for a sterile discussion”.

There’s nothing worse than running from failures.

And the same can also be verified in the life of the Church, the community of the Lord’s disciples represented in those two at Emmaus. Despite being the community of the Risen One, you can find yourself wandering lost and disillusioned in the face of the scandal of evil and the violence of Calvary. Then he can do nothing but squeeze the feeling of failure in his hands and ask himself: What happened? Why did it happen? How could it happen?

“Brothers and sisters, these are the questions each one asks himself; and they are also the burning questions that this pilgrim Church in Canada makes resound in her heart on an arduous path of healing and reconciliation. We too, faced with the scandal of evil and the Body of Christ wounded in the flesh of our indigenous brothers, we fall into bitterness and feel the weight of failure.”

“Why did all this happen? How could this happen in the community of those who follow Jesus?”, asked the Pope, calling attention to “the escape temptation, present in the two disciples of the Gospel: traveling the way in the opposite direction, fleeing the place where the events took place, trying to remove them, looking for a “peaceful place” like Emmaus so as not to think about the case any longer. There is nothing worse, in the face of life’s failures, than running away to avoid facing them. It is a temptation from the enemy, which threatens our spiritual path and the path of the Church: he wants to make us believe that that failure is already definitive, he wants to paralyze us in bitterness and sadness, to convince us that there is nothing left to do and, consequently, it is not worth finding a road to start over”.

A new view of things

The Pope emphasizes in his homily that “the Gospel, on the other hand, reveals to us that in situations of disappointment and sadness, precisely when, astonished, we experience the violence of evil and the shame of guilt, when the river of our life dries up in sin and in failure, when, stripped of everything, we seem to have nothing left, then the Lord comes to meet us and walks with us”. He opens the eyes of the Emmaus disciples “to a new view of things.”

We too, who share the Eucharist in this Basilica, can reread many events in history. On this same ground, there were previously three temples; and there were those who did not flee in the face of difficulties, they returned to dream despite their own and others’ mistakes; they did not let themselves be overcome by the devastating fire a hundred years ago and built, with courage and creativity, this temple. And those who share the Eucharist here, coming from the neighboring Plains of Abraham, can also perceive the spirit of those who did not allow themselves to be held hostage by hatred, war, destruction and suffering, but knew how to re-plan a city and a country .

The role of women in the plan of salvation

“In front of the disciples of Emmaus, Jesus breaks the bread, reopening their eyes and showing himself once again as the God of love who offers his life for his friends. to pass from failure to hope. Brothers and sisters, the Lord wants to do the same with each one of us and with his Church. And how can our eyes be reopened, how can the heart still be kindled in us by the Gospel? what we must do while we find ourselves afflicted by various spiritual and material trials, while we seek the path to a more just and fraternal society, while we wish to recover from our disappointments and fatigues, as we wait to heal from the wounds of the past and be reconciled with God and among ourselves?”

According to the Pope, “there is a road, a single way: it is the way of Jesus, it is the way that is Jesus. In this Basilica, where we remember the mother of the Virgin Mary, and where the crypt dedicated to the Immaculate Conception we cannot but highlight the role that God wanted to give women in his plan of salvation”.

“Saint Anne, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the women of Easter morning show us a new path of reconciliation: the maternal tenderness of so many women can accompany us – as a Church – towards once again fruitful times, leaving behind so much sterility and so much death, and in the center to place Jesus, the Crucified Risen One again.”

The Pope concluded by saying that “failure opens up to the hope of a new life” and that “at the heart of everything”, let us place the Word of Jesus, “which illuminates events and reopens our eyes to see the presence operative of God’s love and the possibility of doing good even in seemingly lost situations; let us place the Bread of the Eucharist, which Jesus still breaks for us today, to share his life with ours, to embrace our weaknesses, to sustain our weary steps and grant us healing of the heart. And, reconciled with God, with others and with ourselves, we too can become instruments of reconciliation and peace in the society in which we live”.

After the final blessing, Francis was wheeled towards the chapel that houses the miraculous image of Saint Anne, carved from a single piece of oak wood, which depicts Anne holding her daughter Maria, adorned with a golden crown studded with diamonds, rubies and pearls. At the end of the celebration, the anthem of the World Youth Day in Toronto – Lumière du monde – held 20 years ago was sung.