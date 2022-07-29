The Sandman’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste Age, Instagram, Roles: Everything to Know About the Death Actor

the sandman is finally coming to Netflix soon and fans will be able to meet Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s character Death. For those unfamiliar, Death is actually an embodiment of Death, but you might be surprised at how multifaceted this character really is.

Kirby has long been involved in acclaimed projects such as killing eve and the good placebut if you’re not familiar with her work or just interested in knowing more about her, we’ve compiled everything from her birthday to upcoming projects below!

A talented British performer and voice actress who has lent her voice to several major animated series such as infinity train and Jurassic World Camp CretaceousKirby is definitely someone you’ll want to look up to as she continues to deliver excellent performances.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Age

Kirby was born on February 7, 1987, turning 35 and his zodiac sign Aquarius. She is from the London Borough of Camden, UK.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste Height

the sandman star is supposed to be 5 feet 6 inches tall. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Kirby Howell-BaptisteInstagram

You can find Kirby on Instagram at @kirbyhowellbaptiste. She has over 57k followers and 75 posts. Her page is full of fun behind-the-scenes photos of projects she’s worked on, selfies, and more. Kirby is a talented and hilarious actress so we’re sure her follower count will grow exponentially after people see her the sandman.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste roles

Outside of the sandmanKirby’s best-known role is probably the NBC comedy the good place where she played Simone Garnett. However, she has also starred in many other excellent television shows like Barry, killing eve and Why do women killin addition to movies like queens, cruel and The purpose of a dog.

Next up, Kirby will reunite with Netflix for the next horror movie Mr. Harriganwhich is based on a short story of the same name by Stephen King and also stars THIS actor Jaeden Martell. She is also set to star in a heist TV series called guilty alongside Gemma Arterton.