there are 26 options that can be studied at a distance, register

Currently, it is extremely important to be increasingly prepared for the job market. One way to do this is by investing in several courses. One company that greatly encourages this process is Google.

It offers numerous opportunities to ensure access to learning for all people who want to improve their business or save their career to a higher level.

Courses offered by Google

Currently, the company has an initiative focused on the area of ​​learning in the business field. Thus, she released several free and online courses through the Digital Atelier. Anyone can access the services.

This project aims to help students improve their digital skills to be able to apply knowledge in a process of improving their careers. According to the company, anyone can benefit from the initiative without impediments based on qualifications, experience or objectives with the course.

The options were arranged in three major categories, professional qualification, marketing and data. Each option can vary from 2h to 20h in duration. Regarding certificates, it is important to note that there are free and paid issuance options.

The company also offers the possibility of filtering courses by beginner, intermediate or advanced level. See some examples below:

Connection with clients on mobile devices;

Business development;

Promotion of online advertising for business;

Taking the company to the web;

Fundamentals of digital marketing;

Salary negotiation techniques;

Management of digital tools;

Creating CVs.

These are just some of the options available to the population. It is necessary to be attentive to know which of them are most interesting for your profile.

How to participate

Those interested in participating in the initiative should follow simple steps. The first one is to access the Ateliê Digital platform in https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/ateliedigital/courses. It will show some options where the participant must select the one that interests him most. Once this is done, just click on “start free course”.

After this step, the website redirects the candidate to the registration page. After doing it, just start training.

It is worth remembering that Ateliê Digital is a project that has existed since 2015. It is a partnership between Google and several other companies. Through it, many people have already been helped to find a job and undergo training to improve their careers.

An even broader objective of the program is to accelerate the country’s financial recovery and for that to use technology, tools and training to produce increasingly qualified enterprises and professionals.

