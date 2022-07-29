Thiago Couto ‘decisive’ and Calleri ‘warrior’ see notes from São Paulo

In a balanced game with few chances to score, São Paulo took the lead in the fight for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. This Thursday (28), the crowded Morumbi saw Luciano score the goal that defined Tricolor’s 1-0 victory over América-MG. Coelho had the chance to tie the duel in the second stage after a penalty committed by Thiago Couto on Henrique Almeida. The young goalkeeper, however, redeemed himself and took the kick from Iago Maidana.

At Live from Sao Pauloprogram of UOL Esporte right after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan, Menon and Gabriel Perecini evaluated the performance of the São Paulo players in the match against América-MG. Commentators highlighted Luciano’s decisive role and the comeback of Thiago Couto, who replaced the injured Jandrei and who had received criticism for his unsafe performances.

Check out the notes for the players and the coach of São Paulo:

Thiago Couto

Hazan – He took the penalty and caught – 7.5

Menon – 7

Perecini – Not only for the penalty, but for the decisive factor – 7.5

Diego Costa

Hazan – 6.5

Menon – Lost a ball that gave América-MG a dangerous counterattack – 6

Perecini – It was a little lower, but he had good anticipations – 6.5

Miranda

Hazan – 7

Menon – Covered on both sides. It helped a lot on the left – 7

Perecini – Had some weird minutes, wrong anticipations – 7

leo

Hazan – 6.5

Menon – A little below Miranda – 6

Perecini – He played a very good match, especially in the second half – 7.5

Igor Vinicius

Hazan – For the assistance – 7

Menon – In addition to the assist, he gave another good pass. But it got complicated in other plays – 6.5

Perecini – In addition to the spectacular assistance, I really enjoyed his defensive game – 7

Gabriel Neves

Hazan – 5.5

Menon – 5.5

Perecini – Got a little lost – 5

Igor Gomes

Hazan – 5

Menon – It got complicated in a ball in which the goalkeeper of América-MG played for him – 5.5

Perecini – Very bad technically. His worst game in a long time – 5

Rodrigo Nestor

Hazan – Has competed little – 5

Menon – Did not appear in attack or defense. Very weak today – 5

Perecini – It was the worst in midfield. He collaborated little defensively- 4.5

Wellington

Hazan – 6

Menon – Gave an assist that Galoppo missed – 6.5

Perecini – Went down a little defensively and got lost in some moves, but had good support – 6

Lucian

Hazan – Scored the winning goal – 7.5

Menon – I really liked it. Scored the goal and helped in midfield – 7.5

Perecini – Except for the goal, I didn’t like his game very much. He made a lot of fuss and had little objectivity. He had merit in the positioning in the goal- 6.5

Calleri

Hazan – He gives himself to the fullest – 6.5

Menon – The usual. A warrior – 6.5

Perecini – I did the protection and took the team from behind. He didn’t have a great finishing opportunity, but he has something to deliver- 6.5

Rogerio Ceni

Hazan – no grade

Menon – It was kind of sabotaged by the bad technical moment of the midfield men. He tried to fix it anyway and it didn’t work. It’s an old cast problem – 6

Perecini – He climbed correctly and couldn’t fix the ball out problems, but he tried to fix the midfield – 6

