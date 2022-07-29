This weekend’s releases (July 29-31) on Netflix

Netflix has released the premieres for the last weekend of July, from the 29th to the 31st. There is a lot of content to watch in these three days

The highlights go to Uncoupled, a new series with Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Spider-Man: Far From Home, from Marvel, and ara Extraordinary.

Continues after advertising

Anime, series and documentaries also arrive on the platform these days.

Check out the full list of Netflix releases below:

Uncoupled – July 29

Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – July 29

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers for love, but finds happiness again with a forbidden man.

Salute to Love – July 29

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 – July 29

Neena and real-life mother and daughter Masaba Gupta star in this fun fictional series about life in the world of fashion and film.

Surprise Inheritance – July 29

Belinda discovers that her father, with whom she doesn’t have much relationship, is a hotel magnate. So, she plunges headlong into a life of luxury with the help of a charming lawyer.

Nobody Said To Mess With Us: Season 1 – July 29

Three elite school cheerleaders band together to fight injustice and fight bullying in this teen thriller series.

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Fanatic – July 29

When a famous singer dies, his biggest fan tries to escape mediocrity by taking his place. But he discovers that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it sounds.

May Justice Be Done – July 29

During the trial of a white police officer who shot a black man, a group invades the courthouse and takes hostages, in a situation broadcast to the entire country.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 30

Superheroes need a vacation too! But a new threat sends Peter Parker into action during a tour of Europe. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Extraordinary – July 31

A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.

Netflix may change premiere dates.