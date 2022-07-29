This weekend’s releases (July 29-31) on Netflix

Netflix has released the premieres for the last weekend of July, from the 29th to the 31st. There is a lot of content to watch in these three days
The highlights go to Uncoupled, a new series with Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Spider-Man: Far From Home, from Marvel, and ara Extraordinary.
Anime, series and documentaries also arrive on the platform these days.
Check out the full list of Netflix releases below:
Uncoupled – July 29
Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris.
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – July 29
The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers for love, but finds happiness again with a forbidden man.
Salute to Love – July 29
Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.
Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29
A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 – July 29
Neena and real-life mother and daughter Masaba Gupta star in this fun fictional series about life in the world of fashion and film.
Surprise Inheritance – July 29
Belinda discovers that her father, with whom she doesn’t have much relationship, is a hotel magnate. So, she plunges headlong into a life of luxury with the help of a charming lawyer.
Nobody Said To Mess With Us: Season 1 – July 29
Three elite school cheerleaders band together to fight injustice and fight bullying in this teen thriller series.
Fanatic – July 29
When a famous singer dies, his biggest fan tries to escape mediocrity by taking his place. But he discovers that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it sounds.
May Justice Be Done – July 29
During the trial of a white police officer who shot a black man, a group invades the courthouse and takes hostages, in a situation broadcast to the entire country.
Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 30
Superheroes need a vacation too! But a new threat sends Peter Parker into action during a tour of Europe. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Extraordinary – July 31
A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.
Netflix may change premiere dates.
