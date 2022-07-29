Through the Spider-Verse suggests that Spider-Punk is in the cartoon ~ Marvel Universe 616

Recent images have surfaced on Twitter from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse toys revealing that we’ll have yet another “version” of the popular comic book spider appearing in the cartoon – It’s Spider-Punk. In the comics, Spider-Punk aka Hobie Brown is from Earth-138 and often wields an electric guitar, along with his web-shooters.

The first toy is described as a “Spider-Punk Web Blast” that apparently combines Spider-Punk’s equipment into one. He is shown tearing up the guitar while also swinging from building to building. The second photo shows a more traditional Spider-Man mask, but this time features Spider-Punk’s signature spikes sticking out of the top:

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets out on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of spider-people who must face off against a powerful villain. . Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.

