TikTok Music could become yet another competitor to Spotify and Apple Music

TikTok Music could become yet another competitor in the music streaming service segment. ByteDance – owner of the social network – introduced a new brand to be its music platform app in the United States. According to Business Insider, the company’s goals would include preparing to compete fiercely with competitors such as Spotify and Apple Music. And the intention would be for that to happen in the near future.

The “TikTok Music” brand was even presented in the US in May of this year and could serve other purposes. These would include streaming live audio and video, editing photographs as playlist covers, and commentary on songs and albums. In the brand document, it appears as authorized uses “a variety of goods and services, including a mobile app that would allow users to buy, play, share, download music, songs, albums and lyrics”.

Although a registration does not mean leaving the paper, it is very likely that this case will become a reality. And with the popularity of the original TikTok, the only non-Meta app to surpass 3 billion downloads globally, it would certainly be a way to boost artist discovery. This would not be the only foray into the TikTok owner’s market. ByteDance also aims to create a new photo social network to rival Instagram. What are your expectations for the possible TikTok Music? Would you trade your music streaming service for it? Comment with us!

Source link