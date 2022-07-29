To crush Eliana and Faro, Huck begs and Globo buys blockbuster US format

O Sunday with Huck acquired the rights to Lip Sync Battle, one of the most irreverent celebrity shows on TV worldwide. the program of Luciano Huck bought the format and promised a Brazilian version of the attraction in the second half of this year.

Lip Sync Battle is a competition where celebrities dub classic songs that have great repercussion among the public. The format gained enormous visibility in the United States due to the participation of big stars.

Sunday with Huck buys format responsible for great appearances of artists on TV

Around the world, the painting won more than 20 versions and several music, TV and movie stars participated in the format, such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Channing Tatum, Terry Crews, Dwayne Johnson, among others.

The program even managed a feat. Beyoncé was always called for TV interviews and participation in various formats, but she always turned it down. The success of Lip Sync Battle sparked an unprecedented appearance from the music star.

THE Globe did not give details about the debut of the painting or those chosen for the performances, but gave clues about the program as part of Domingão later this year.

Check out:

Beyoncé doesn’t give interviews, doesn’t perform on shows, doesn’t promote her songs, but she left home to do a 1-minute participation in channing tatum’s lip sync battle… I wanted to understand this woman pic.twitter.com/BpIflwJpAG — marcelo | RENAISSANCE (@beyharmonizer) July 4, 2022

What did you think? follow @rd1official on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here