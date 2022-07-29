To die of laughter! In addition to ”Only Murders in the Building”, check out other comedy productions available on Star+

Disclosure

The second season of ”Only Murders in the Building” is now available on Star+! With new episodes every Tuesday, the new season takes place after the shocking death of Arconia chairman Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) work frantically to unmask the killer. . But three (unfortunate) complications arise: the three are publicly involved in Bunny’s murder; they became the main theme of a competing podcast; and have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who think they are the killers.

And since ”Only Murders in the Building” stands out for its quirky humor, how about marathon other comedy productions available on Star+? Check out!

The Orville (2017)

Series | 3 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Ed Grayson (Seth MacFarlane), who has just faced a divorce, takes on the mission of commanding the Orville exploratory ship, and sees in this job the chance to start his life over. The captain begins to assemble a crew as well-prepared as they are eccentric, and that’s when he learns that one of the crew will be his ex-wife Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki). Now, no matter their disagreements, together they must learn to live together in space. New episodes of the series’ third season premiere every Thursday.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

Series | 15 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Four friends in Philadelphia run a bar. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton), childhood friends, are the original owners of Paddy’s Pub. Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis’ twin sister, works as a waitress. Owning your own business gives your friends the ability to satisfy their own desires, however twisted and complicated they may be.

High Fidelity (2020)

Series | 1 season available on Star+

Obsessed with music and pop culture, Robyn Brooks (Zoë Kravitz) is a young adult who has no luck in love or business: all her past relationships have gone wrong, and her record store is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Rob then needs to reevaluate his choices and priorities in life, finally becoming a more mature person.

Atlanta (2016)

Series | 3 seasons available on Star+

With three 2022 Emmy® nominations, the series takes place in Atlanta and follows Earnest “Earn” Marks (Donald Glover) leaving college but not achieving the professional success he had hoped for. He decides to try to convince his cousin, rapper Paperboi (Bryan Tyree Henry), that he can manage his career and make him a highly successful artist. However, the two disagree on many fronts about the divide between art and entertainment in hip-hop. In addition, he will have to deal with his son’s mother, Vanessa (Zazie Beets), and her cousin’s collaborator, Darius (LaKeith Stainfield).

In this journey in the music industry, Earn and Paperboi will live completely unusual and even unrealistic situations while looking for ascension and space. The plot uses several unusual elements to discuss race within the North American context, bringing up complex issues that are still little debated on television.

What We Do In The Shadows (2019)

Series | 3 seasons available exclusively on Star+

A blend of comedy, fantasy and horror, “What We Do In The Shadows” offers a look into the daily (or rather nightly) lives of four vampires who have “lived” together for hundreds of years on Staten Island. After the unexpected visit of their dark lord and leader, the vampires are reminded of what they were initially entrusted with when they arrived in New York more than a century ago: total and complete domination of the New World. But what exactly is the best way to get that domain? In faux documentary style, the film crew follows the vampires as they prepare to answer this question.

How I Met Your Father (2022)

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

The Star+ exclusive series is a spin-off of the hit series “How I Met Your Mother” (2005) and stars Hilary Duff. The production shows a near future, where Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how he met his father: a story that takes us back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her group of friends are in the time to discover who they are. , what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limited options.

The Office (2005)

Series | 9 seasons available on Star+

In the form of a pseudo-documentary, the series portrays the daily life of an office in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a branch of the fictional paper supply company Dunder Mifflin. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is an insensitive boss, but who cares about the well-being of his employees, while the series takes a look at all of them, highlighting their differences and particularities.