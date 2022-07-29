Toronto Film Festival to show new films by Spielberg, Sam Mendes and Rian Johnson







Photo: Disclosure / Amblin / Modern Popcorn

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) announced this Thursday (7/28) its 2022 schedule. As usual, the 47th edition of the Canadian event will serve as the North American launch for several films with Oscar aspirations, in addition to bringing long-awaited debuts in out-of-competition screenings.

The event will be opened by the screening of “The Swimmers”, a drama by British director Sally El Hosaini (“My Brother the Devil”), which tells the true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini, who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria. to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Three titles stand out among the main exclusive debuts – that is, not announced so far at other festivals: “The Fabelmans”, fiction inspired by Steven Spielberg’s youth memories, “Empire of Light”, an ode to Sam Mendes’ cinema, and “Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets”, continuation of “Knives and Secrets”, directed by Rian Johnson in 2018.

“Glass Onion” brings together a great cast, headed by Daniel Craig, but there will be no shortage of stars on the festival’s red carpet, which will also project “Causeway”, starring Jennifer Lawrence, “The Menu”, with Anya Taylor-Joy, ” My Policeman”, with Harry Styles, and “The Woman King”, which features Viola Davis as a warrior of the Kingdom of Dahomey, in Africa.

The Toronto Film Festival takes place from the 8th to the 18th of September. See below for the full list of films confirmed at the event.

Opening

“The Swimmers” by Sally El Hosaini

Gala presentations

“Alice, Darling” by Mary Nighy

“Black Ice” by Hubert Davis

“Butcher’s Crossing” by Gabe Polsky

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by Peter Farrelly

“The Hummingbird” by Francesca Archibugi

“Hunt” by Lee Jung-jae

“A Jazzman’s Blues” by Tyler Perry

“Kacchey Limbu” by Shubham Yogi

“Moving On” by Paul Weitz

“Paris Memories” by Alice Winocour

“Prisoner’s Daughter” by Catherine Hardwicke

“Raymond & Ray” by Rodrigo Garcia

“Roost” by Amy Redford

“Sidney” by Reginald Hudlin

“The Son” by Florian Zeller

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” by Shekhar Kapur

“The King Woman” by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Special Presentations

“Allelujah” by Sir Richard Eyre

“All Quiet on the Western Front” by Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh

“Blueback” by Robert Connolly

“The Blue Caftan” by Maryam Touzani

“Broker” by Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Brother” by Clement Virgo

“Bros” by Nicholas Stoller

“Catherine Called Birdy” by Lena Dunham

“Causeway” by Lila Neugebauer

“Chevalier” by Stephen Williams

“Corsage” by Marie Kreutzer

“Decision to Leave” by Park Chan-wook

“Devotion” by JD Dillard

“Driving Madeleine” by Christian Carion

“El Suplente” by Diego Lerman

“Empire of Light” by Sam Mendes

“The Eternal Daughter” by Joanna Hogg

“The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg

“Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets” by Rian Johnson

“Good Night Oppy” by Ryan White

“The Good Nurse” by Tobias Lindholm

“Holy Spider” by Ali Abbasi

“Joyland” by Saim Sadiq

“The King’s Horseman” by Biyi Bandele

“The Lost King” by Stephen Frears

“A Man of Reason” by Jung Woo-sung

“The Menu” by Mark Mylod

“On the Come Up” by Sanaa Lathan

“One Fine Morning” by Mia Hansen-Løve

“Other People’s Children” by Rebecca Zlotowski

“Moonage Daydream” by Brett Morgen

“My Policeman” by Michael Grandage

“Nanny” by Nikyatu Jusu

“No Bears” by Jafar Panahi

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” by Kathlyn Horan

“Saint Omer” by Alice Diop

“Sanctuary” by Zachary Wigon

“Stories Not to be Told” by Cesc Gay

“Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund

“Walk Up” by Hong Sang-soo

“Wendell & Wild” by Henry Selick

“The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky

“Women Talking” by Sarah Polley

“The Wonder” by Sebastián Lelio