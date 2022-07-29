Tourists suffer from lack of tickets and protest in Machu Picchu

One of the New 7 Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu is one of the main destinations for tourists who go to Peru. But, due to its limitation of 4,044 visitors per day, it is very difficult to get tickets to visit the archaeological site – it is only available for mid-August. Yesterday, tourists protested against being unable to visit the attraction because of too many people.

The Peruvian Ministry of Culture said in a statement that it had met with authorities and local residents to seek a solution to the problem and that the permitted capacity for visiting Machu Picchu is already at its maximum – in July, the number of 4,044 daily visitors was stipulated. until December 31, a thousand more than had been allowed. “This decision took into account the conservation of the property to avoid irreparable damage that compromises its exceptional universal value, following the recommendations that UNESCO issues to the Peruvian State”, reads the note.

As the 28th of July is a public holiday in Peru, the date on which the country’s independence is celebrated, Machu Picchu ended up receiving more local tourists this week, in addition to foreigners. Thus, many people ended up not being able to visit the archaeological site and about a thousand tourists protested, even temporarily blocking the railway.

The Ministry of Culture also asked tourists to plan their visit to Machu Picchu in advance to “not be surprised by non-existent tourist offers and avoid the unnecessary crowds that are occurring due to the generated misinformation”.

Tickets to Machu Picchu

Tickets for Machu Picchu can be purchased at the Ministry’s office in Cusco or on the official website. There are 7 types of routes, but only 4 are currently available.

In addition to being able to choose the route, the tourist must also choose the date and time of the visit, which goes from 6 am to 3 pm. But here is the problem and the biggest complaint of tourists: it is difficult to find a date close to Machu Picchu.

Dates available for the archaeological site

According to the Ministry of Culture, tickets are all sold out until August 19. However, we entered the official page to simulate the ticket purchase and found an earlier date: August 15th.

It is worth noting, however: although the website shows that the experience of the Circuit 1 or 2 + Ponte Inca tour is unavailable, when we simulated the purchase of tickets it was possible to book. And from the reports that we have seen from tourists, buying and entering the Inca city is really confusing, in addition to the fact that tickets do not give access to all attractions (what we simulated above does not give access to Plaza Sagrada, for example). When buying, pay attention to all these details.

See also: Cities in Europe are limiting tourist visits

Have you ever visited Machu Picchu? Tell us how was your experience with buying tickets and the day of the tour. Participate in the comments!