Truth behind crocodile that swallowed fisherman and vomited his remains – Metro World News Brasil

Indonesia is a country that encompasses several species of crocodiles. Samsul Bahri, a 45-year-old fisherman, was swallowed by an 8-meter-long reptile in Nunukan Regency, North Kalinmantan province, while fishing in the Semaja River, according to the Daily Star.

After three days of searching, the man was found inside the animal’s stomach, with only the remains of his remains. The team found the eight-meter-long crocodile and created a trap to capture it.

Then the animal had to vomit and only then was the fisherman’s body located. “His body was found in that huge crocodile. Only the pieces were thrown up, but that was enough to confirm it was him. His body was not intact,” one of Bahri’s friends said.

8-meter crocodile eats fisherman alive and is forced to vomit his remains (Playback/ViralPress)

The truth behind the crocodile in Indonesia

Indonesia has a large population of the reptile species, comprising 14 types of crocodiles in the archipelago. They are characterized as large and violent estuaries that flourish in the climate of the region.

According to Dede Hariana, head of the Tarakan rescue department, crocodile attacks are increasing in the area, particularly in riverside villages.

According to Newsweek, a Yeniman Bernard construction worker from Teluk Bintuni in Indonesia’s West Papua province was sitting on a boat after swimming in the bay on June 28. Suddenly, the man was dragged under the water by a four-meter crocodile and swallowed whole.

In the following days, there was a hunt for the animal in search of the man and they ended up finding him.

Lukas Resihol Limbong, Chief of the Bintuni Bay Police, said: “After being captured, the crocodile was taken ashore. We suspect the crocodile ate the man because his stomach was swollen.”

The volunteer group opened the animal’s body and found a decomposing human corpse. Local authorities say it was already in an advanced stage of decomposition.