Two climbers found dead in northern Pakistan; Briton still missing – Sports

The bodies of an Australian and a Canadian climber were found on the slopes of the K2the second highest peak on the planet (8,611m), located in the Pakistan, this Thursday, by local authorities. Another British climber remains missing in the region, near the Broad Peak.

The bodies were identified as those of the Australian Matthew Eakin and the Canadian Richard Cartier, which disappeared several days ago on the slopes of K2. The Briton, who is still missing, would have been lost near Broad Peak (8,051 m), the twelfth highest peak in the world, located near K2.

Matthew and Richard were there with a group of climbers, who were recording the moments of their trip on social media. The last update made to the profile of Justin Dubé-Fahmy, a member of the group, was made six days ago. The posts have already been taken from comments wishing condolences to the group.

Pakistan is home to five of the 14 peaks over 8,000 meters in the world. A record number of foreigners traveled to Pakistan this summer after two years of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Located in the Karakoram range, close to the Chinese border, K2 is reputed to be one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, due to the technical nature of the climb and capricious weather conditions.

Last week, according to information from the Afghan news agency Pajhwok Afghan News, the Afghan climber Ali Akbar Sakhi also died on K2, a victim of a heart attack, while descending the mountain.

With information from AFP.