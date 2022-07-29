UFC 277: Julianna Peña is last to weigh in, but confirms title fight with Amanda Nunes | combat

The co-main event of UFC 277 was guaranteed in the first minutes of the official ceremony. The Mexican and former champion Brandon Moreno was the first to step on the scale and scored 56.5kg, with 200g below the limit needed to fight for the interim flyweight belt. Soon after, his opponent and New Zealander Kai Kara-France hit the same 56.5kg and confirmed the dispute.

The other two Brazilians on the card were also in the first wave of fighters and both were within the required weight. Alexandre Pantoja scored 56.9kg and showed a calm face. And lightweight Rafael Alves played a prank on the commissioner by insinuating that he was weakened, but then he did a little dance and climbed on the scale to 70.5kg with a smile on his face.

Two fighters missed weight in Dallas. The Panamanian Joselyne Edwards weighed 62.4kg and exceeded the roosters’ limit by 680g. She was fined 20% of the purse, which will go to South Korean opponent Ji Yeon Kim. The same case applied to Orion Cosce, who weighed 78.2kg and will also give 20% of the purse to Mike Mathetha.

On Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 277” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights of the preliminary card from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Check out all the athlete weights: MAIN CARD

* Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg): Julianna Peña (61kg) x Amanda Nunes (61.2kg)

* Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Brandon Moreno (56.5kg) vs Kai Kara-France (56.5kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Derrick Lewis (120kg) x Sergei Pavlovich (120kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Alexandre Pantoja (56.9kg) x Alex Perez (56.9kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Magomed Ankalaev (93.4kg) x Anthony Smith (93.4kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Alex Morono (77.6kg) vs Matt Semelsberger (77.6kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Drew Dober (70.5kg) x Rafael Alves (70.5kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Don’Tale Mayes (115.7kg) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (120kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Drakkar Klose (70.5kg) x Rafa Garcia (70.3kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Michael Morales (77.3kg) x Adam Fugitt (77.6kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Joselyne Edwards (62.4kg)** x Ji Yeon Kim (61.2kg)

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Nicolae Negumereanu (93kg) vs Ihor Potieria (92.5kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Orion Cosce (78.2kg)** x Mike Mathetha (76.9kg)

* The four athletes were not entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.454 kg) in their weights, as the fights are valid for the belt. All other fighters on the card had the benefit.

** They didn’t make weight and were fined 20% of their purse, with the amounts being reverted to their opponents.

Source link