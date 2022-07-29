Understand Colleen Hoover’s success and discover her main works

Famous in the midst of “booktok” the book “A Second Chance” by author Colleen Hoover has been gaining more and more prominence on Tik Tok. With more than twenty literary works published, Collen has become one of the most loved writers on social media, sharing opinions with her best sellers.

On her Instagram, Colleen Hoover confirmed the release of “It Starts With Us”, scheduled for October 18. The book that is a continuation of “É Assim que Acaba” is already on pre-order on Amazon.com.br.

Want to know more about Colleen Hoover and see her main works? Check out our article with trivia about the books and about Colleen’s life here.

Who is Collen Hoover?

Colleen Hoover is an American writer of romance and fiction books aimed at young adult audiences. Many of her works are based on real stories that happened to people close to her and even to her.

A graduate of Social Services at a college in Texas, she practiced for years until she became a writer. After her grandmother read what she had written and encouraged her to publish it, Colleen independently published her first plot. Becoming the great success that it is today. In the 2000s, she married Heath Hoover with whom she had three children.

Themes present in the books

Colleen’s books are aimed at a mostly adult audience, involving romance, fiction and sexuality, but they go beyond that. Some of her works bring domestic violence, identity conflicts and psychological abuse into debate.

“É Assim que Acaba” from 2016 was based on the abusive relationship of the parents during the writer’s childhood. In the plot, the protagonist also suffers from domestic violence in her relationship.

A big phenomenon on Tik Tok

Colleen’s books have gained great prominence on social media, especially on Tik Tok. On the platform, different influencers cite the author in videos aimed at entertainment and literature, exposing opinions and criticisms of the works. Among the most prominent books are: “November Nine” (2015), “Confesse” (2015) and “É Assim que Acaba” (2016).

The number of readers has been growing more and more with the influence of “booktok”, the term refers to the group of users who talk about the plot of books, the lives of the authors and also show their personal opinion on the proposed topic.

What is the most successful book?

After being released by blogger Maryse Black, the first two books published by Colleen Hoover quickly leveraged and in 2022 became content on digital platforms. With a controversial theme and an engaging plot, “Uma Segunda Chance” and “É Assim que Acaba” became the most beloved works by the public.

The success was so much that “É Assim que Acaba” will win a film adaptation. The film will be directed by Justin Baldoni, but due to the pandemic, the recordings had to be postponed and there is still no premiere date for the film.

Want to know more books by Collen Hoover?

That’s How It Ends – R$34.86

Lily, a florist living in Boston, falls head over heels in love with Ryle, an arrogant and confident neurosurgeon. Although Ryle has an aversion to relationships, he is highly attracted to her. All goes well until she finds herself in the midst of a troubled relationship she didn’t expect. Find it on Amazon for R$34.86.

Confess – BRL 34.88

Auburn Reed has had many losses in the past and is now trying to rebuild the lost life. Focused on the future, she enters an art studio in Dallas looking for an opportunity to change her financial situation. But Auburn didn’t expect to be attracted to anyone, especially someone like Owen Gentry. Find it on Amazon for R$ 34.88.

A Second Chance – R$37.43

Kenna Rowan seeks a second chance at life after a serious accident puts everything at risk. Kenna tries in every way to get back together with her daughter after living in prison for five years, but the people around her haven’t forgotten about the accident no matter how hard she tries to prove she’s changed. Find it on Amazon for R$37.43.

November 9 – BRL 27.65

After a fire, Fallon sees her acting career crumble in front of her because of the scars caused by the accident. On the anniversary of the event, she decides to change cities and leave Los Angeles for good, but the day before her trip, her world is turned upside down. She and Ben decide to meet every year on the same day and keep the love story going, but something might change Fallon’s opinion of Ben. Find it on Amazon for R$ 27.65.

Verity – BRL 34.79

Verity Crawford is a famous bestselling author who, after an accident, interrupts the production of her next books. So that the franchise doesn’t end without an ending, Verity hires Lowen Ashleigh, a writer on the verge of bankruptcy who will write the next stories under a total pseudonym.

To understand more about the plot of the books, Lowen decides to spend a few days at Verity’s house, but what she discovers about the writer’s past, she finds herself embroiled in conflicts and secrets. Find it on Amazon for R$34.79.

The Ugly Side of Love – R$34.90

Moving into his San Francisco apartment, Tate Collins learns the ugly side of love. Involved in a relationship where the only goal is sex, Tate knows no companionship and complicity. Miles Archer, airline pilot is engaging and knows how to be persuasive.

With his mysterious way, Miles instantly seduces Tate. Both decide to get involved in a casual relationship, but she will discover that nothing is able to hold back love and desire. Find it on Amazon for R$34.90.

