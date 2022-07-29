‘Understand that whoever plays with fire ends up getting burned’, Xi tells Biden on Taiwan

Presidents of China Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had two hours of “sincere and in-depth” conversation on Thursday, according to a report by Chinese state media. At the virtual meeting, Xi said the American should not “play with fire” in Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire end up getting burned,” Xi told Biden, according to the agency. Xinhua.”I hope the American side understands that.”

It is the fifth virtual summit between the two leaders since Biden became president in 2021. The distrust between the two countries is mutual and increasingly difficult to hide.