Unusual request: 99-year-old woman is buried with giant 300kg penis

Reproduction/website/VICE World News/personal archive

Catarina Orduña Pérez, a 99-year-old woman, made an unusual request to her family before she passed away. She requested that a statue of a giant penis be placed on top of her grave when she was buried. The family listened to the old woman’s request and, at the weekend, they installed in a cemetery in the Mexico a 300 kg sculpture. The case took place in the small town of Misantla, in the eastern state of Veracruz, and according to Álvaro Mota Limón, Doña Cata’s grandson, as she was affectionately known and called by her family and friends, “she wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden for not having an open mind”, he said in an interview with the American newspaper VICE World News, noting that machismo is quite present in the country. “She was always very avant-garde, very progressive about things,” he added. Álvaro reported that his grandmother had an affinity for penises and for what he believed they represented, so he always called his family “vergas” – which means dick in Portuguese -, which in the positive sense of the word is a compliment and means that someone is “nice” or “fucking”.

“She always said, in the Mexican sense, that we were vergas.” I wrote a story for @VICE about 99-year-old Doña Cata’s dying wish and how she embodied big verga energy. #BVE@VICENews @VICEWorldNews https://t.co/DHQ3R6AAIg — Nathaniel Janowitz (@ngjanowitz) July 28, 2022

Álvaro took advantage of the interview with VICE World News and the moment to talk about how his grandmother lived her life. She “viewed life with great optimism and that problems should not overwhelm us” and that the meaning of lintels was associated with not giving up. “When problems arose, you had to face them head on,” he added and said that over the years Doña Cata requested that when she died, a giant penis be placed on top of her grave. He said that at first he didn’t take the request very seriously. But after the grandmother’s death on January 20, 2021, he and the family got together and talked about it, it was then that they decided to fulfill Doña Cata’s last wish. The production of the sculpture was not easy at all, in addition to taking around a month and counting on a team of 12 people, the first attempt did not work out and the process had to be restarted. The statue was installed on July 23 and quickly gained attention, not only from people at the cemetery but on social media. Álvaro estimates that “out of every 10 people, about seven see the statue positively, and if they don’t see it, at least they respect it”. However, he points out that there are those who “in their conservative values ​​are very closed, very square, who see this badly.”