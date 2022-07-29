Vacancies available, register

This opportunity is for anyone looking to enter the Technology sector, so desired by today’s youth. If you are interested in studying game programming, know that there are specialized courses in this area. And better: completely free and 100% online. See how to apply in our article below.

Free courses for game programming

In Santa Catarina, the Committee for the Democratization of Information Technology (CPDI), based in the capital Florianópolis, has vacancies for a totally free course on programming. The content “Eureka! Game and Website Programming” has 252 hours of online classes concentrated in two months duration. According to the executive director of CPDIHeitor Blum, the measure aims to insert more people in the technology market in addition to promoting digital inclusion: “Without a doubt, more and more people are interested in this area and our objective is to make this possible through technical training in IT in addition to knowledge that promotes more citizenship and encourages entrepreneurship”, he declared.

how to sign up

The game programming course subjects are applied from Monday to Friday and the classes last four hours each. Despite being hard – as the Technology area demands – the student who completes all the curricular content receives a certificate and is closer to a good placement in the market. Still according to CPDIO “Eureka! Game and Website Programming” is aimed at public school students aged 14 to 24.

Young people who are interested in the course must register directly through the website of the CPDIthrough the link https://cpdi.org.br/projeto/games/. Upon entering, the prospective student needs to fill out an electronic form. The committee also has a telephone number (48) 98426-9727exclusively for consultations in case of other doubts.

About Project Games

According to data from Tech Report, a website dedicated to covering computing culture and technology, in 2021, Santa Catarina became the sixth Brazilian state with the most entrepreneurs in the Technology sector. Also according to Santa Catarina Technology Association (Acate)in the capital Florianópolis alone, there are R$ 8.5 billion in financial transactions in the sector.

As Games Project of CPDI, the objective is to guarantee access to these great job opportunities in the Programming area. The focus is young people from communities that are in situations of social vulnerability.

